The remains of a woman found off Martin Way in Olympia at the end of March have been identified, according to the Thurston County Coroner. The bodys of Marea A. Hines, 20, was found in a wooded area in the 3100 block of Martin Way, near Animal Services, on March 31. The passerby who found the remains called police around 10:45 a.m., Olympia Police Lt. Paul Lower said.

THURSTON COUNTY, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO