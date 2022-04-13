ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - TODAY

By Charlie Shortino
nbc15.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Strong low pressure will slide by to the north of here over the next 24 hours. Ahead of the low, showers and thunderstorms rolled through overnight, producing gusty wind and some rain. Today is a FIRST...

www.nbc15.com

Fox11online.com

Spring storm drops hail on Northeast Wisconsin

(WLUK) -- Ice falling from the sky can take many forms this time of year. On Tuesday, it wasn't snow, but hail. And hail of a lot of it, at that. If you can safely take a picture or video of the weather, please share them with us here:. A...
WISCONSIN STATE
WNDU

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Wednesday will bring the possibility for a few strong to severe thunderstorms

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: WEDNESDAY. A strong low pressure system coupled with support from the jet stream will bring about a round of possibly strong thunderstorms on Wednesday. The window for severe weather to occur with isolated storms will be between 2pm and 8pm. The tornado threat will remain low while the hail and straight line wind threat will be elevated. High temperatures will be warm and in the 60s. Initially, the morning will be cloudy with light showers before turning partly sunny in the afternoon.
SOUTH BEND, IN
CBS Minnesota

Multiple Crashes And Backups Reported Overnight Amid Strong Winds, Snow

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It was a rough night on the roads heading into a busy travel weekend. Just before 1 a.m. Friday, a jack-knifed semi caused a big backup on Interstate 94 at the Minnesota-Wisconsin border. It happened in the lanes heading into Minnesota, near the Hudson, Wisconsin area. Traffic was crawling for about an hour before things cleared up. In Monticello, another semi created some issues at around 2:30 a.m. Traffic was backed up on Interstate 94, where snow was coming down. Details are limited on this incident. In Fridley, three vehicles crashed overnight near Interstate 694 and Main Street, causing backups there as well. Motorists needed to take the Main Street exit to get around the incident. The Minnesota State Patrol says no one was seriously injured in this incident. Flurries are expected on the earlier side Friday, with more windy and cold weather.
MINNESOTA STATE

