Bed Bath & Beyond Warns of Slowing Consumer Demand After Posting Weak Holiday-Quarter Results

By Melissa Repko, CNBC
NBC San Diego
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBed Bath & Beyond missed analysts' expectations for fourth-quarter earnings and revenue, as it struggled with out-of-stock merchandise. CEO Mark Tritton said the company is making progress with its turnaround, though, by welcoming back customers, remodeling stores and expanding its private-label business. Along with its turnaround effort, the home...

