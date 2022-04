DOVER — Popzup Popcorn of Dover has made it into the Top 100 Finalists in the 2022 FedEx Small Business Grant Contest. There were almost 18,000 entries and a team of FedEx officials narrowed the pool down to just 100 finalists nationwide. The public will now vote to select the winners. The top three grand prize winners will each receive $50,000 plus a FedEx Office print services credit worth $4,000, while the other seven first place winners will each receive $20,000 plus $1,500 in FedEx print services.

DOVER, NH ・ 23 DAYS AGO