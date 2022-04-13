ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Met Police: Job advert for new commissioner published

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe job advertisement for Dame Cressida Dick's permanent successor as Met Police commissioner has been published by the Home Office. The advert stipulates that the new commissioner must be "inspirational" and have experience of leading a policing organisation. The salary for the role is £292,938. Applications will close on...

www.bbc.com

