Tornado damages force several changes for Bryan County services

The strongest rain and highest winds turned east of Interstate 35 on Monday evening, avoiding the Waco area, but causing some damage in Falls and Limestone Counties, officials said Tuesday. A few tornadoes touched down in outlying areas of Falls County as well as in Limestone County, officials said. Despite...
TEXAS/OKLAHOMA (WKRG) — Severe weather swept across the states of Texas and Oklahoma on Monday, March 21. Parts of both states saw severe thunderstorms with hail and tornados, and people there took some dramatic pictures and videos of the storms. This video was captured by a dash camera from a car in Carter County, Oklahoma […]
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A lovely afternoon with plenty of sunshine and highs in the low 70s. The wind is starting to pick up from the southeast with gusts up to 30 mph. Quiet night with building clouds and humidity with lows in the low 60s tomorrow morning. WEATHER...
ROME, Ga. — A Georgia woman o-fish-ally holds a statewide record after going fishing in the Coosa River over the weekend. Rachel Harris from Adairsville was fishing near Rome on Saturday when she caught a longnose gar that weighed in at a whopping 31 lbs., 2 oz. It measured right at five feet long.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A person died Saturday night after falling off a bridge in Greenville, authorities said. Greenville police were called at 9:08 p.m. to the Liberty Bridge in Falls Park in Greenville. The death was confirmed by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. Details are limited at this time. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.
UPDATE: The driver of the vehicle has been identified as 40 year old Keene Glenn Burroughs. Burroughs was traveling south bound on the 4500 block Deans Bridge Road when he lost control of the vehicle, ran into the center median and overturned. AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is currently investigating a […]
BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCBD) – Are you looking for a quick getaway? Three destinations in South Carolina made Southern Living’s list of the ‘South’s Best Small Towns’ in 2022. Beaufort made the list at #1 – the popular magazine said Beaufort, which sits along South Carolina’s coast between Hilton Head Island and Charleston, was a Lowcountry […]
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Two teens are dead following a shooting on Fort Benning Road Sunday night. According to police, the shooting happened on April 10, 2022, in the 1200 block of Fort Benning Road. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan has identified the shooting victims as Na’Kevius Petty,19, and Marque Humber, also 19. Petty was […]
FLORENCE, S.C. — South Carolina will soon see the opening of its first Buc-ee's. The popular Texas-based travel center company currently has two locations in Georgia, in Warner Robins and Calhoun. A third is in the works in Brunswick. Wildlife officials in Georgia warn of invasive lizard species that...
GREENWOOD, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Officials in South Carolina say an infant was surrendered at a hospital under Daniel's Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. It happened Sunday at Self Regional Medical Center in Greenwood County. The Caucasian baby boy was born on April...
CROCKETT, Texas — Folks in the town of Crockett are dealing with the damage from a tornado and severe thunderstorms between Monday night and early Tuesday morning. Tuesday afternoon, the National Weather Service confirmed an EF-2 tornado touched down in the east Houston County community, about 115 miles northeast of Houston.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Damage has been reported and observed tornadoes have been spotted as severe storms barrel through Mississippi on Tuesday. To stay up-to-date on severe weather click here. If you have any photos or videos of storm damage submit them here. Want more WLBT news in your inbox?...
A group from Diana called Active Duty Men’s Ministry is giving Upshur County tornado survivors a helping hand. Secret Service among agencies warning East Texans of cybercrimes involving cryptocurrency. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Agencies are seeing an uptick in East Texans falling prey to cryptocurrency scams. Marion County...
MARION COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A disaster has officially been declared in Marion County after officials believe a tornado went through the area. County judge, Leward LaFleur, says it looks like a tornado came into the county just before midnight Tuesday, March 22 from Upshur County and crossed Lake O’ the Pines. That’s where a camper was picked up by the wind and thrown into the lake while people were inside.
JACKSBORO, Texas — Storm damage was been reported near Jacksboro, Texas, about 60 miles northwest of Fort Worth, where the town's high school and elementary schools both suffered noticeable damage. Helicopter footage Tuesday morning showed severe damage to the high school gym, where the entirety of the roof was...
JACKSON, Miss. — The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency is working with multiple counties to assess damage after severe weather, including tornadoes, damaging winds, and flash flooding, impacted the state on Tuesday. According to MEMA, there have been two injuries due to the storms. These were reported in Holmes and...
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is at the scene of a motor vehicle accident on the 4400 Block of Windsor Spring Rd. A vehicle was broken down in the right lane and was hit by a vehicle approaching from behind. Both drivers were taken to an area hospital for treatment. All […]
GILMER, Texas (KETK) – Multiple people have been injured in Upshur County after a tornado ripped through the area late Monday night. Sheriff Larry Webb said that a tornado touched down south of Evergreen Road and FM 2685 and moved in a northeast track ending at Upshur Landing at Lake o’ the Pines. Webb wrote […]
Damage assessments will continue in areas struck by an EF3 tornado Tuesday night. The National Weather Service confirmed that the tornado that touched down in New Orleans and Arabi was at least an EF3 storm. This comes as crews from the NWS toured damaged areas Wednesday morning and will continue...
Comments / 0