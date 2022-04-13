ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bryan County, GA

Tornado damages force several changes for Bryan County services

By Kendra Smith
WJCL
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAVANNAH, Ga. — Bryan County courthouse, parks and recreation programs,...

www.wjcl.com

Comments / 0

Related
WacoTrib.com

Waco dodges tornadoes; Falls and Limestone Counties see storm damage

The strongest rain and highest winds turned east of Interstate 35 on Monday evening, avoiding the Waco area, but causing some damage in Falls and Limestone Counties, officials said Tuesday. A few tornadoes touched down in outlying areas of Falls County as well as in Limestone County, officials said. Despite...
WACO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bryan County, GA
Government
County
Bryan County, GA
City
Savannah, GA
Local
Georgia Government
WBTW News13

Person dies in fall from South Carolina bridge

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — A person died Saturday night after falling off a bridge in Greenville, authorities said. Greenville police were called at 9:08 p.m. to the Liberty Bridge in Falls Park in Greenville. The death was confirmed by the Greenville County Coroner’s Office. Details are limited at this time. Stay with 7NEWS for updates.
GREENVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

These small SC towns were named best in the south by Southern Living

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WCBD) – Are you looking for a quick getaway? Three destinations in South Carolina made Southern Living’s list of the ‘South’s Best Small Towns’ in 2022. Beaufort made the list at #1 – the popular magazine said Beaufort, which sits along South Carolina’s coast between Hilton Head Island and Charleston, was a Lowcountry […]
BEAUFORT, SC
WRBL News 3

2 killed in shooting on Fort Benning Road over weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Two teens are dead following a shooting on Fort Benning Road Sunday night. According to police, the shooting happened on April 10, 2022, in the 1200 block of Fort Benning Road. Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan has identified the shooting victims as Na’Kevius Petty,19, and Marque Humber, also 19. Petty was […]
COLUMBUS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tornado#Parks And Recreation#Extreme Weather
WJCL

Baby boy surrendered under Daniel's Law at South Carolina hospital

GREENWOOD, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Officials in South Carolina say an infant was surrendered at a hospital under Daniel's Law, the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act. It happened Sunday at Self Regional Medical Center in Greenwood County. The Caucasian baby boy was born on April...
GREENWOOD, SC
10NEWS

Daylight shows extent of severe damage in Texas due to tornado and storms

CROCKETT, Texas — Folks in the town of Crockett are dealing with the damage from a tornado and severe thunderstorms between Monday night and early Tuesday morning. Tuesday afternoon, the National Weather Service confirmed an EF-2 tornado touched down in the east Houston County community, about 115 miles northeast of Houston.
CROCKETT, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
KSLA

Marion County officials declare disaster after possible tornado causes damage

MARION COUNTY, Texas (KSLA) - A disaster has officially been declared in Marion County after officials believe a tornado went through the area. County judge, Leward LaFleur, says it looks like a tornado came into the county just before midnight Tuesday, March 22 from Upshur County and crossed Lake O’ the Pines. That’s where a camper was picked up by the wind and thrown into the lake while people were inside.
MARION COUNTY, TX
WHAS 11

North Texas storm damage: Tornadoes reported in two counties

JACKSBORO, Texas — Storm damage was been reported near Jacksboro, Texas, about 60 miles northwest of Fort Worth, where the town's high school and elementary schools both suffered noticeable damage. Helicopter footage Tuesday morning showed severe damage to the high school gym, where the entirety of the roof was...
ENVIRONMENT
WJBF

Accident with injuries on Windsor Spring Road

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is at the scene of a motor vehicle accident on the 4400 Block of Windsor Spring Rd. A vehicle was broken down in the right lane and was hit by a vehicle approaching from behind. Both drivers were taken to an area hospital for treatment. All […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WDSU

National Weather Service continues surveys in tornado-damaged areas

Damage assessments will continue in areas struck by an EF3 tornado Tuesday night. The National Weather Service confirmed that the tornado that touched down in New Orleans and Arabi was at least an EF3 storm. This comes as crews from the NWS toured damaged areas Wednesday morning and will continue...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy