High Fire Danger again for Thursday

The windy weather will continue across Colorado for the next several days as a series of fast moving fronts sweep across the Rockies.

A strong jet stream is blowing from west to east across the nation from the Pacific Coast through Colorado and off to the east. These strong winds aloft are helping to inspire all of the windy conditions on the ground.

Winter weather will remain in the northern and central mountains with wind and snow expected through Thursday. The mountains along the Continental Divide can expect another 1 to 3 inches of snow.

Thursday will be windy (again!) and milder with highs back in the upper 50s to low 60s for Denver and the Eastern Plains and in the 40s in the mountains.

Another fast moving cold front will bring light snow to the mountains on Friday and windy weather to Denver and the Eastern Plains. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s for lower elevations and 30s in the mountains.

Finally, the weekend will be warmer, drier and less windy! Highs will be in the middle 60s on the plains, with 40s in the mountains.

Easter Sunday will be very nice! Early morning temperatures should be around 40 degrees at sunrise and readings will be in the mid-to upper 60s in the afternoon.

Monday and Tuesday will be warm and dry, but unfortunately - still windy!

Denver7 Weather

Click here to watch the Denver7 live weather stream.