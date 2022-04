SIOUX CITY -- A former bookkeeper at a Sioux City company has pleaded not guilty of stealing more than $64,000 by overpaying herself and others and using company credit cards. Brandi Smith, 31, of Sioux City, entered her plea Monday in Woodbury County District Court to single counts of first-degree theft and commission of a specified unlawful activity, two counts of credit card fraud and five counts of forgery.

