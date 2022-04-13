Microsoft surface 8 deal: The 2-in-1 laptop has £200 off at Amazon

Microsoft’s surface pro 8 is the best laptop-tablet hybrid you can buy today. Which is why – despite it technically not being a true laptop – we didn’t hesitate to include it in our list of the best laptops of 2022 .

As the latest and most powerful model in the surface pro range though, it doesn’t come cheap. But as of right now, Amazon is offering the 2-in-1 PC at its lowest ever price. Until 19 April shoppers can enjoy a 20 percent discount on Microsoft’s swanky portable Windows 11 machine, or a 10 percent discount on the higher spec Intel core i7 model.

That brings the price of the entry level surface pro 8 down from £999 to £799, the biggest discount we’ve seen on the device since it launched in September. And if you’re after even zippier performance, the more advanced configuration also has £150 off until 19 April, dropping from £1,499 to £1,349.

For those who are tired of hauling their laptop back and forth to the office and want something thinner, lighter and just as powerful, these kinds of two-in-one laptops are the way to go.

To get the most out of the surface pro 8, we’d recommend picking it up with the signature type cover (£128.26, Amazon.co.uk ), which doubles as a keyboard as well as a protective case. Conveniently, Amazon is also discounting the alcantara suede keyboard case and stylus accessories by between 20 and 25 percent for a limited time, though stock of certain colourways is selling out quickly.

Go ahead and read our full review of the Microsoft surface pro 8 if you’re not sure about upgrading just yet, and check out our round-up of the best laptop deals in April if you’re looking for something a little different.

Microsoft surface pro 8: Was £999, now £799, Amazon.co.uk

CPU: Intel Core i5

Intel Core i5 Graphics: Integrated Iris Xe

Integrated Iris Xe RAM: 8GB

8GB Screen: 120Hz, 13in, 2,880 x 1,920

120Hz, 13in, 2,880 x 1,920 Storage: 128GB

128GB Pros : Beautiful display, excellent battery life, powerful specs

: Beautiful display, excellent battery life, powerful specs Cons: Keyboard sold separately

The surface pro 8 is the best 2-in-1 device out there. Unlike the iPad pro or an equivalent Android tablet , the surface pro 8 runs on the full-fat Windows 11 desktop operating system straight out of the box, meaning it can pretty much do everything your laptop or home PC can do. As a surface device it’s designed to demonstrate what Windows machines are capable of, so you’ll find no weird anti-virus bloatware or pre-installed third-party software cluttering things up. It’s the nearest thing to an Apple-style experience on PC, and the purest expression of Windows 11 you’ll find.

Though not included, illustrators, designers and creators will enjoy the wealth of options the slim pen 2 brings (£119, Amazon.co.uk ). The stylus transforms this tablet into a full-featured and versatile graphics slate that can be used anywhere. While the signature type cover (£128.26, Amazon.co.uk ) is a near-essential accessory that transforms the tablet into a powerful, compact, portable laptop.

And anyone splitting their time between home and the office will appreciate the addition of Thunderbolt ports for quick pairing with a monitor, the all-day battery life, sharp webcam and vivid, luscious screen for watching TV shows on the commute home. Essentially, for Windows users in search of a beautifully designed hybrid, there’s no better option.

