ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

Formula 1 warned against calendar changes after Moto GP issues

By Alex Pattle
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fx5SA_0f7pYVIO00

Frederic Vasseur has warned Formula 1 against calendar changes that would see the introduction of more races, with the Alfa Romeo team principal using MotoGP as an example of the difficulties that could arise.

The F1 season consisted of 22 races last year, with 23 events taking place this season – a record number.

There are plans in place to increase the number of races for future seasons, too, something that Vasseur has warned against.

“It’s true that with more and more races on the calendar, one of the key aspects of our business will become the freight quite soon,” said Vasseur, per GP Fans . “Not just for us, but I think it’s already the case in MotoGP or some other events.

“We’ll have to take care about the circuits that we are doing and the way that we are organising the race, because at one stage it will become tricky to be on time for every single event.

“But to be the first, second or third race in the championship, I’m not sure it makes a big difference because before Race 1 we have testing.

“It’s even more challenging for us to do Race 1 in Australia, because very often we are not ready for Race 1.”

An agreement that is currently in place dictates that the F1 calendar cannot feature more than 24 races until 2025. That limit is expected to be met in coming seasons, and F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali recently said that as many as 30 events could make up the calendar after 2025.

The 2021 MotoGP season consisted of 18 grands prix, with 21 scheduled for this year overall.

Comments / 0

Related
Grand Tour Nation

F1 News: Lewis Hamilton And Max Verstappen Feel Very Differently About The Future Of The 2022 Season

Lewis Hamilton had a frustrating afternoon in Melbourne as a fourth place finish left him 43 points behind leader and Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc. The seven-time F1 champion swore to rally his Mercedes team to salvage his poorly begun season. “I will be on zoom calls with our bosses and really trying to rally them […] The post F1 News: Lewis Hamilton And Max Verstappen Feel Very Differently About The Future Of The 2022 Season appeared first on Grand Tour Nation.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1 news LIVE: Mercedes explain Lewis Hamilton’s radio message as Sebastian Vettel urged to retire

Follow all the latest news and reaction from the world of F1 as the fallout continues from another chaotic race in Melbourne, before heading to Imola for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.Mercedes have moved to back lewis Hamilton’s claim that his mysterious radio message during the Australian Grand Prix was not directed at his teammate George Russell. Hamilton could be heard telling his team: “You guys put me in a really difficult position,” which was interpreted by many to be because he was stuck behind Russell on track. However, Hamilton claims it was because his engine was overheating and...
MOTORSPORTS
motor1.com

Mercedes: "On the limit" F1 cooling sparked Hamilton radio message

Mercedes has explained the "on the limit" Formula 1 cooling challenge it faced in Australia that sparked Lewis Hamilton to claim the team had put him in a "difficult position". After running third in the opening stages of the race at Albert Park on Sunday, Hamilton dropped back to fifth...
MERCEDES, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stefano Domenicali
The Independent

Women’s cycling race caught in transgender rights row as sponsor withdraws funding

A prominent women’s cycling race faces a fight for its future after its title sponsor withdrew funding in a row over transgender rights in sport. The Women’s CiCLE Classic is set to take place in Derbyshire in June, but this week its main benefactor Peter Stanton withdrew his support in reaction to the British Cycling’s decision to suspend its transgender policy.The move by British Cycling has effectively banned transgender riders like Emily Bridges from competing in women’s races. Bridges had taken medication to reducer her testosterone levels to cycling’s required limits and had been due to compete at the National...
CYCLING
Daily Mail

Lewis Hamilton says he'd be 'honoured' to become a Brazilian citizen, with a vote to be held in parliament... as the F1 star jokes 'he's waiting for his passport' after revealing Neymar invites him to the country every year

Lewis Hamilton has stated he would be 'honoured' if he were to become a honorary citizen of Brazil. A bill to make the 37-year-old an honorary citizen is pending in the lower house of the Brazilian parliament but has yet to be voted on. The move was proposed by congressman...
SPORTS
Reuters

Britain's Olympic 4x100 team told to hand back Tokyo silvers

LONDON, April 14 (Reuters) - Britain's men's 4x100m relay team have been told to hand back their Tokyo 2020 silver medals after Chijindu Ujah's doping violation, the British Olympic Association (BOA) said on Thursday. Ujah and team mates Zharnel Hughes, Richard Kilty and Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake finished second behind Italy last...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Just For Us#Moto Gp#Alfa#Motogp#F1
The Independent

F1: No Mercedes updates to cars to avoid ‘confusing’ ourselves, says Toto Wolff

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has confirmed the team will not make any updates to their cars ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.The reigning constructors champions have been uncharacteristically lacking pace at the start of the 2022 season.Due to the reliability issues Red Bull have suffered, George Russell and Lewis Hamilton have still both managed to secure one podium place each. But Mercedes are yet to seriously compete for a victory this season and Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc has already built up a 34-point lead in the drivers’ championship.Yet despite Mercedes needing to close the gap in order to start...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Formula 1: Sergio Perez wants Red Bull to ‘start again from zero’ after reliability failures

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez is hopeful the team can “start again from zero” after reliability failures cost them a host of points in the opening three races of the season.Both Perez and Max Verstappen looked in contention for a podium place in the first race in Bahrain before engine problems saw both of them fail to finish.They then enjoyed a successful weekend in Saudi Arabia as Verstappen won and Perez came fourth.But in the next race in Australia the issues from Bahrain showed themselves again as Verstappen was forced to retire his car when he looked poised to...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Motorsports
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

F1 defends 'turtle' Aston Martin safety car after Max Verstappen criticism

Formula One's governing body defended the Aston Martin safety car on Thursday, reminding drivers that its top speed was of secondary importance, after world champion Max Verstappen compared it to a turtle. Aston Martin and Mercedes both provide safety and medical cars for grands prix, with the championship divided between...
MOTORSPORTS
motor1.com

Unique Ayrton Senna F1 art car to be shown at Imola

The repainted former McLaren show car has been transformed as part of an art project called ‘Senna Now’. One side of the car is made up of three different iconic liveries from Senna’s F1 career – the black-and-gold of Lotus, the Rothmans Williams and Marlboro McLaren.
VISUAL ART
The Independent

Emma Raducanu urged to become more ‘robust’ after blister struggles in Billie Jean King Cup defeat

Emma Raducanu must become more “robust”, Great Britain’s Billie Jean King Cup captain Anne Keothavong said, after the US Open champion’s physical frailties struck again in defeat by the Czech Republic.Raducanu marked her debut in the competition on Friday by beating Tereza Martincova in her first professional match on clay but struggled with a blister on her right foot on Saturday and lost 6-1 6-1 to former French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova in only 62 minutes.Raducanu took a medical timeout at the end of the first set and limped and winced through the second set.The 19-year-old said of the blister:...
TENNIS
motor1.com

Vettel's Australia F1 crashes "not normal" – Aston Martin

Vettel returned to the cockpit in Melbourne after missing the opening two races of the season due to COVID-19, with Nico Hulkenberg stepping in as his replacement. Four-time world champion Vettel crashed in FP3, compromising his qualifying session, and then went off again early in the race. His teammate mate Lance Stroll also went off the road in FP3.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Ben Stokes chat led to Saqib Mahmood rejecting IPL move in bid to keep Test spot

Saqib Mahmood has revealed that a conversation with Ben Stokes in the Caribbean inspired him to turn down an Indian Premier League offer and prioritise red-ball cricket as he bids to hold on to his Test place.The 25-year-old made his Test debut in the recent series defeat against the West Indies and came away as the pick of the England seamers in largely batter-friendly conditions.The Lancashire bowler has previously made his mark in the white-ball formats, with 12 T20 internationals and seven one-day internationals under his belt, but says he rejected an offer as a replacement in the IPL in...
SPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

605K+
Followers
201K+
Post
283M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy