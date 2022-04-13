Brooklyn Subway Shooting: Suspect Called Police on Himself, Officials Say
NYPD arrested Frank R. James Wednesday afternoon in Manhattan after a nearly 30-hour manhunt. Live updates have...www.newsweek.com
NYPD arrested Frank R. James Wednesday afternoon in Manhattan after a nearly 30-hour manhunt. Live updates have...www.newsweek.com
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 3