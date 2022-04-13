Brooklyn Subway Shooting: Suspect Called Police on Himself, Officials Say

A Bronx mother is looking for answers after she claims her 8-year-old son, who has special needs, was assaulted by a paraprofessional on a school bus on Monday. Regina Jackson says her son, Romeo, was riding the bus home from P723X on Boston Road with the paraprofessional assigned to him for that day. She began getting text messages from the paraprofessional that there was an issue with her son.

BRONX, NY ・ 22 DAYS AGO