Questions answered about potential Soybean Plant in Casselton

NORFOLK, Neb. -- A district zoning change had split opinions in the city of Norfolk all because, if approved on three readings, a soybean-crushing plant will be constructed. On one side of the issue is the potential new business called Norfolk Crush, which is hoping to construct their plant north of East Nucor Road and east of North 1st street and Victory road. The addition of the plant would cut the travel distance for many area farmers and grain elevators, supporters said. According to Nick Bowdish, president, and CEO of N Bowdish Company LLC, those hoping to go to a soybean crushing plant must travel at least 75 miles away. Bowdish also said the economic impact could be extremely beneficial to Norfolk.

NORFOLK, NE ・ 25 DAYS AGO