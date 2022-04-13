ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Sony, Nintendo pledge 'roll-over' gaming contract changes in Britain

By Pushkala Aripaka
Reuters
Reuters
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nGrFH_0f7pWOrb00
Sony Playstation 5 branding is displayed replacing the traditional Oxford Circus underground logo on the platform of the tube station, in London, Britain, November 18, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

April 13 (Reuters) - Britain's competition regulator said it had secured commitments from Japan's Sony and Nintendo to make it clear to customers how the companies automatically renew online gaming subscriptions, after a three-year sector investigation.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) began its inquiry in 2019 to check whether "roll-over" contracts for gaming services from Sony (6758.T), Nintendo (7974.T) and U.S. tech giant Microsoft (MSFT.O) were fair to customers.

It said in a statement on Wednesday that it had ended its probe after receiving undertakings relating to Sony's PlayStation Plus and the Nintendo Switch Online service. Microsoft made similar pledges for its Xbox services in January. read more

Sony has agreed measures to prevent customers from paying for its services when they have not used it for a long time, the CMA said, adding that the Nintendo Switch Online Service is no longer sold with automatic renewal as the default option.

Nintendo and Sony did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment on their CMA undertakings.

PlayStation Plus services start at 6.99 pounds ($9.1) per month in Britain, while Nintendo Switch Online is available for 3.49 pounds. Sony's PlayStation has for years enjoyed a more steady stream of exclusive games, making it a market leader.

"A number of changes have been made across (the online gaming) sector to protect customers and help tackle concerns about auto-renewing subscriptions," Michael Grenfell, executive director of enforcement at the CMA, said.

Grenfell called on firms in other sectors to also review their renewal practices.

The CMA previously looked at the subscription rules of anti-virus software providers in an effort to bring transparency to how customers are charged for services they use or no longer use.

($1 = 0.7688 pounds)

Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru, additional reporting by Sinchita Mitra; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Alexander Smith

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Elon Musk could try to run three major companies at once — the last known CEO who did it is now an international fugitive

Elon Musk's bid to acquire Twitter might have an undesirable side-effect for the billionaire: adding yet another large company to his jam-packed schedule. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO has offered to buy every Twitter share he doesn't already own — 90.8% of the company — in a deal worth roughly $43 billion, according to a regulatory filing disclosed on Thursday. The deal would add another of the world's largest companies to Musk's ownership portfolio: Tesla and SpaceX are already a trillion-dollar company and a multibillion-dollar company, respectively.
BUSINESS
ComicBook

PlayStation Implements New PS5 Policy to Combat Scalpers

The PlayStation 5 officially launched in November 2020, but the system has been extremely difficult to locate at retail price. There have been two major contributing factors: the global semiconductor shortage, and resellers. The latter problem has remained unfortunately common in North America, Europe, and Japan. According to Yahoo! Japan, PlayStation has come up with a method to slow things in that country, implementing the use of a sticker that is applied to the PS5 box. When someone buys the system, the retailer peels the sticker, leaving behind a seal marking the product "opened."
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software#Pledges#Video Game#Cma#Xbox#Playstation Plus
Digital Trends

Nintendo makes organizing games on Switch easier with Groups

Nintendo finally added a much-requested quality of life feature to the Nintendo Switch. Now, Switch owners can create folders called groups of software and games, making for an easy way to organize one’s console game library. This new feature comes as the main draw of the Nintendo Switch system update version 14.0.0.
VIDEO GAMES
Nerdable

Here are all the Samsung devices eligible for four major Android updates

The list includes Galaxy flagships, mid-rangers, tablets, foldables, and watches. Samsung is now the undisputed king of software updates. Last year the company declared that it would provide three years of Android updates to all flagships from 2019 and later. Taking things a step further, Samsung announced in February 2022 that a whole bunch of Galaxy devices will be eligible for four years of Android updates, including tablets, flagships, foldable phones, cheaper Galaxy A series phones, and Galaxy Watch models.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

Amazon is running a huge blowout sale on Samsung's Galaxy S21 FE, S20 FE, and more

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Despite all the recent controversies surrounding performance throttling and benchmark manipulation, as well as arguably smaller flaws concerning charging speeds and early software, it's still easy to understand why you'd want to get a Galaxy S22-series powerhouse as your next daily driver.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Apple's iPad Air 4 crashes to record-low price in fantastic deal at Amazon

Thanks to the recent release of the iPad Air 5, Amazon now has a fantastic deal on Apple's slightly older (but still great) iPad Air 4. You can get this 2020 iPad on sale for $469.99 (was $599) when you apply an additional $66.78 coupon at checkout. That's a total savings of $129 and the lowest price we've ever seen for the powerful tablet.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Nintendo
Ars Technica

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review: The slab phone retirement plan

Is there anything left to do in the slab phone market?. Samsung's launch of the Galaxy S22 feels like a retirement plan for the company's slab line. After killing the Galaxy Note line and skipping a 2021 release, Samsung is merging the S-Pen-equipped Note line and the Galaxy S line, cutting the slab phone flagships down to a single yearly release.
NFL
Digital Trends

This 15-inch laptop is down to $349 at Walmart — but hurry

The days when you had to spend almost a thousand dollars to get a competent, fast laptop are long gone. Nowadays, you can find excellent laptop deals on models with a modern design, great specs, and solid reliability, especially if you’re willing to go with an AMD processor. For example, we found this fantastic offer at Walmart that you can pick up right now. You can get the Gateway 15.6-inch Ultra Slim Notebook with an AMD Ryzen 3 processor for just $349, a $101 discount on the regular price of $450. That’s a steal of a price for a fully-featured, modern Windows laptop.
COMPUTERS
Engadget

Apple's 10.2-inch iPad with 256GB storage falls to a new Amazon low

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. With an improved camera, boosted performance and excellent battery life, Apple's 2021...
ELECTRONICS
Engadget

Samsung's Galaxy S22 is down to a record low of $700 at Amazon

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Both Samsung and other retailers have offered a few ways to save...
TECHNOLOGY
BGR.com

How much will Apple’s new iPhone 14 subscription cost?

We’re less than six months away from the iPhone 14 release, and we think we already know what to expect from the handset. That includes a new design for the Pro models and a significant camera upgrade. Also, the iPhone mini size is going away in favor of a new iPhone 14 Max model, which implies the entry iPhone 14 price will be higher this year. However, rumors say that Apple will launch a hardware subscription program that will make it easier for buyers to get a new iPhone like the iPhone 14 series.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Apple’s 11-inch iPad Pro with the M1 processor is $50 off at Amazon

Ladies and gentlemen, once again, it’s the weekend — now featuring an extra hour of sunshine, whether you like it or not. On the deals front, Amazon is currently offering the 11-inch iPad Pro in its 128GB, Wi-Fi-ready configuration for $749. That’s $50 off the 2021 tablet’s regular asking price of $799, which matches the price of the 2022 10.9-inch iPad Air with 256GB of storage.
ELECTRONICS
PC Magazine

Sony Acquires Its First Canadian Game Developer

Sony is expanding the number of PlayStation Studios again this week with news that Montreal-based Haven Studios is becoming part of the family. This is one of the more obvious and probably easier acquisitions Sony has negotiated. As the PlayStation.Blog reports, Sony partnered with Haven Studios in March last year just as it was being setup as an independent studio by well-known industry veteran Jade Raymond. Ever since, the studio has been working on an original PlayStation IP that's currently only described as a "modern multiplayer experience that brings gamers together in positive and meaningful ways."
BUSINESS
CNET

PS5 Restock Tracker: What We Know About Weekend Console Drops

If you track PS5 restocks every day like we do, you know things have been changing a bit in the last week or so. While other retailers are struggling to produce regular PS5 restocks, or really any console restocks, Walmart has a steady enough supply of the Xbox Series X that it's now been available to buy for multiple continuous days. Similarly, on Thursday we saw Sony open up its typically email invite only PS5 restock platform to the public for the first time this year. Both of these moves signal changes in the way PS5 restocks happen, and a need to pay extra close attention in order to secure a console.
VIDEO GAMES
Reuters

Analysis: Elon Musk deals Twitter a wild card as shareholders seek reforms

April 15 (Reuters) - Elon Musk, Twitter's (TWTR.N) newest big shareholder, could alter the course of the social media company as management battles a set of proxy proposals focused on topics from civil rights to politics at its upcoming annual meeting, shareholder activists and corporate governance experts said. Whatever the...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

403K+
Followers
315K+
Post
193M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy