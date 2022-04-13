Gov. Kelly Signs Bill Providing Children With Free Eye Exams in Schools

Governor Ron DeSantis signed the Financial Literacy Instruction in Public Schools bill on Tuesday. The News Service of Florida reports that the measure (SB 1054) was unanimously approved during the 2022 legislative session, which ended last week. Students entering high school in the 2023-2024 academic year would be required to take a half-credit course in “personal financial literacy and money management.” The measure also would reduce the number of required electives for high school students to 7 ½ credits, from the currently required eight credits. The financial literacy course would be required to cover concepts such as types of bank accounts and how to manage accounts, credit and credit scores, completing loan applications and types of savings and investments.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 25 DAYS AGO