WASHINGTON (7News) — After quite a wet Thursday and a foggy start this morning, more changes headline the start of the weekend, as the next system heads our way Saturday. Friday will be great now that the fog has burned off. Temperatures will soar into the 70s under mostly sunny skies through mid-afternoon, but clouds will start to increase into the evening hours. Dry conditions should remain throughout the day.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 29 DAYS AGO