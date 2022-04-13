All the upcoming San Antonio apartment, hotels under development

In this week’s news, a new study found that while airlines’ passenger bookings continue to increase, the amount they’re spending on tickets is growing faster; airlines are delighted with the increase in reservations, but they’re worried about having the capacity to handle all those travelers in the face of continuing labor shortages, and some are cutting their spring/summer schedules; the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has extended its airline mask mandate again, but not for long, as it faces greater pressure to end the mandate; Southwest plans to add more Bay Area flights for the summer, mostly from San Jose; Delta has started up a new Oakland route and Alaska will resume one from San Francisco International; Air New Zealand is back at SFO; American and Brazil’s GOL Intelligent Airlines win approval for their partnership; and SFO ranks among the nation’s worst airports for the amount of time passengers wait in line.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO