Brooklyn, NY

Former president’s would-be assassin to play sold out concert

By Ashleigh Banfield, Elizabeth Jassin
WKBN
WKBN
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bfjGr_0f7pVeku00

NEW YORK (NewsNation) —  John Hinckley Jr., the man who attempted to assassinate U.S. President Ronald Reagan on March 30, 1981, in Washington, is playing a sold-out concert in Brooklyn this summer. Hinckley plays guitar and sings.

Hinckley tweeted, “I’m very excited about my upcoming show. Ticket sales are good. July 8, Market Hotel in Brooklyn NY.”

New local restaurant is owner’s ‘passion project’

Tickets for the show, at the hotel at 1140 Myrtle Ave. in Bushwick, were going for $20 but recently sold out, according to the website.

“You’re not gonna find this man on a Grammy stage anytime soon,” entertainment attorney Domenic Romano said Tuesday night during an appearance on NewsNatinon’s “Banfield.”

“The federal judge ruled that he’s a low risk for violence, not a high-risk to society, and so finally, the restrictions are coming off, as of June, and so he’ll be allowed to live his life,” Romano added.

Veteran actor says Will Smith must return Oscar

Hinckley seriously injured Reagan, as well as three others, but was found not guilty by reason of insanity.

Hinckley was released from psychiatric care in 2016 and later started focusing on a music career.

His YouTube channel, which he started posting videos to in 2020, has more than 26,000 subscribers.

