ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Millie Bobby Brown opens up about the 'gross sexualisation' of her since she turned 18

By Harry Fletcher
Indy100
Indy100
 3 days ago

Millie Bobby Brown has opened up on her experiences in the industry, discussing the “gross sexualisation” she has been subjected to since turning 18.

The actress is best known for playing Eleven in the hit Netflix series Stranger Things , which propelled her to stardom at the age of just 12.

While she’s now been a recognised star for years now, Brown told The Guilty Feminist podcast that she’s noticed changes in the way people interact with her over more recent times.

Brown told podcast host Deborah Frances-White that it opened her eyes to how “young girls are sexualised” in Hollywood and modern society.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

She said: “I have definitely been dealing with that more in the last couple weeks of turning 18. [I’m] definitely seeing a difference between the way people act and the way the press and social media react to me coming of age. It’s gross."

Brown added: “[It’s] a good representation of what’s going on in the world and how young girls are sexualised. I have been dealing with that – but I have also been dealing with that forever.”

“I deal with the same things any 18-year-old is dealing with. Navigating being an adult and having relationships and friendships, and it’s all of those things,” the actress went on to say.

Discussing the backlash she received for appearing in a low-cut dress on the red carpet when she was younger, Bobby also said: “I thought, is this really what we should be talking about?

“We should be talking about the incredible people that were there at the awards show, the talent that was there, the people we are representing.”

As well as Stranger Things, Brown is known for her performances in Godzilla: King of the Monsters , Godzilla vs. Kong and Enola Holmes .

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Guest Stars You Might Have Forgotten About: Demi Lovato, Millie Bobby Brown, Hilarie Burton and More

Checking in! Many famous faces have visited Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital during its nearly two-decade run — some of which fans may not remember. While multiple stars appeared on Grey’s Anatomy for long stretches, others had one-episode stints. Demi Lovato was a very recognizable star when they landed a one-off part on an episode of […]
TV & VIDEOS
Indy100

JLo criticises Ben Affleck's 'awful' back tattoo in resurfaced clip

Ben Affleck famously has a very large colorful phoenix tattoo on his back, which most people would agree is not exactly the best ink and in fact, kind of terrible.It turns out fans aren't alone in hating his tattoo. Jennifer Lopez for her part had nothing nice to say about the tattoo and gave her candid opinion back in 2016.In a newly resurfaced clip, Lopez is asked about the tattoo and said, “It’s awful!”The Hustlers star made the honest comment during an appearance on Andy Cohen's show where guests play the Plead the Fifth segment. That's when JLo said that...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Millie Bobby Brown
epicstream.com

Princess Charlotte Shock: Kate Middleton’s Daughter Gets Into Fights With Prince George? Royal Siblings Reportedly Want To Have Control In Doing This During Family Breakfasts

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are growing up to be very close. Even though they have already been spotted in public on multiple occasions, they have never been seen fighting with each other. Most often than not, Prince William and Kate Middleton take turns leading their children during their family outings. So, when Prince George is with Middleton, Princess Charlotte is with Prince William.
MUSIC
Deadline

Ron Howard Reacts To Will Smith, Chris Rock Oscars Snafu: “I Wouldn’t Have Expected This Kind Of Behavior”

Click here to read the full article. Ron Howard said he wasn’t in the room when Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday, but shared that he found the situation “very upsetting.” The Oscar-winner, who was watching the awards ceremony on TV, reacted to the shocking moment during a panel for FX’s upcoming drama Under The Banner of Heaven. “These are people I’m very friendly with and I was shocked. I wouldn’t have expected this kind of behavior,” Howard, who executive produces the series, told Deadline during the virtual session on Tuesday. “I’m not on the Academy...
CELEBRITIES
Talking With Tami

Rappers Cardi B And Offset Cover The May/June Issue Of ‘Essence’

Essence said, “We are ‘Rapped in Love’ with our new May/June cover stars Cardi B and Offset. I agree it was full of love and all about family. This cover, I’m assuming is for Mother’s Day. The couple also reveal their first full family official images featuring their new addition, Wave! The couple decided to finally reveal the new babies name and I love it! He is so juicy and adorable looking omg!
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Shock: Sussex Couple Will Return To The UK If Allowed To Film Netflix Documentary, Royal Biographer Angela Levin Claims

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are heading to Europe for the Invictus Games. It's their first trip to Europe together after they stepped back from their royal duties. A royal biographer claimed that the couple might return to his home country on one condition — if allowed to bring cameras for a Netflix documentary.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guilty Feminist
The Independent

Scott Disick says Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship has allowed him to finally ‘move on’

Scott Disick has admitted that his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, and Travis Barker’s relationship has allowed him to finally “move on”.During the premiere episode of The Kardashians, the 38-year-old socialite said that he had a false hope of “getting back together” with Kardashian.However, seeing her with Barker made it clear that she was happy and “in a real thing” with him. “For the first time in my life, it’s finally starting to change,” Disick said. “Now that Kourtney’s got her life with Travis, as hard as it is, it does give me a place to finally be able to move...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Amy Robach reveals break from GMA in bittersweet post

Good Morning America's Amy Robach has announced she will be off-air for an undetermined amount of time as she goes on a well-deserved vacation. While she will no doubt be missed, fans are nonetheless inundating her with support as she departs the studios. WATCH: Amy looks chic as ever as...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kim Kardashian reveals she wanted Kanye West to be her musical guest on Saturday Night Live

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she contemplated having Kanye West join as her musical guest when she hosted Saturday Night Live in October, 2021.The reality TV star filed for divorce from her ex-husband in February of last year and has since seen a number of social media attacks against her by her former partner. However, on Thursday 14 April’s premiere episode of The Kardashians – which follows the billionaire sisters – Kardashian discussed the idea of having West feature on SNL with her. “I’m kind of going back and forth since Kanye’s album is out. Do I want him...
CELEBRITIES
Soaps In Depth

Susan Walters Opens up About Her Shocking Return to Y&R!

Longtime fans were stunned when Susan Walters returned to THE YOUNG & THE RESTLESS in the March 23 episode. And although she introduced herself as Taylor Jensen, this character is none other than the notorious Diane Jenkins! “Diane is alive and well (?!?) in Genoa City,” Walters tweeted after her first appearance, “and I couldn’t be happier.”
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
extratv

Viola Davis Is Hiding from Michelle Obama After Making ‘The First Lady’

Thursday night, “Extra’s” Rachel Lindsay spoke with the cast of ‘The First Lady’ at the premiere, including Viola Davis and Michelle Pfeiffer. In the show, Viola stars as Michelle Obama. As for what she drew her to the project, Viola said, “Showing strong women, Michelle Obama being one of them. We’re dedicated to elevated content… We’re dedicated to integrated elevated content. I want to do movies that feature women of color, I mean, we have ‘The Woman King’ coming up… We have an expansive imagination when it comes to our presence in a narrative, and this is a good chance to show that.”
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Jennifer Garner Box Office Flop Enters Netflix's Top 10

Jennifer Garner's legion of fans has helped raise awareness of Catch and Release, which resurfaced on Netflix recently. The movie was a box office flop in January 2007 but now has a spot on the streamer's Top 10 movies list. Garner can also be seen in one of Netflix's biggest recent hits, The Adam Project, which co-stars her 13 Going on 30 castmate Mark Ruffalo.
MOVIES
Indy100

Bill Maher asks Bella Thorne to tell joke about her dead dad during interview

Bill Maher asked Bella Thorne to tell a joke about her dead dad during an appearance on his podcast.Thorne made an appearance on Club Random with Bill Maher and there were apparently no limits on what the two were able to discuss. The two talked about everything from distractions in bed to requesting jokes about Thorne's late father.The actress' dad died in a crash back in 2007. At the time Thorne was just nine when tragedy struck.After they both started speaking candidly about how Thorne typically uses laughter as a coping mechanism, Maher posed the following request to Thorne: "Give...
CELEBRITIES
People

Amy Schumer Says Chris Rock Maintained Composure After Oscars Slap 'Because He's a Comedian'

Amy Schumer was impressed at how her "good friend" Chris Rock kept his cool after being slapped in the face by Will Smith last month at the 2022 Academy Awards. "The reason why Chris Rock could stand there, and get hit in the face, and then stay up there with composure and give his friend [Questlove] an Oscar is because he's a comedian," she said Wednesday on The Howard Stern Show. (Questlove won Best Documentary Feature, which Rock, 57, was presenting at the time of the incident.)
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Millionaire Kendall Jenner doesn't know what the word 'frugal' means

In one of the most revealing celebrity faux-pas we've seen recently, millionaire Kendall Jenner admitted that she doesn’t know what the word “frugal” means.She appeared with the Kardashian clan during an interview with Access Hollywood, when they were quizzed about members of their family.She was sitting next to three half-siblings Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian and mother Kris Jenner when she was suddenly left stumped by a question. The interviewer asked them all who was 'the most frugal of the bunch’, and it left Kendall totally confused.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter“I don't know what that means,” Kendall,...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Richard Madeley's interview with climate activist has been spliced with Don't Look Up

Richard Madeley's interview with a climate activist on Good Morning Britain has been compared to the satirical film Don't Look Up, and a mashup of the two clips proves life really does imitate art... and not in a good way. Miranda Whelehan from the Just Stop Oil campaign group appeared on the programme after making headlines for peacefully blocking oil terminals in Essex and explained the reasons behind their protest.“I don’t think any of us want to be disrupting people’s lives, but given the science and the things the academics are saying about what oil is causing around the world,...
SCIENCE
Indy100

Gilbert Gottfried's final social media post was in support of Chris Rock

The comedy world is paying tribute to the late Gilbert Gottfried, who has died at the age of 67.“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness,” a statement shared on Twitter read, announcing the news yesterday.“In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children.”They continued: “Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honour.”Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterPlenty of stars have remembered the...
CELEBRITIES
Indy100

Indy100

176K+
Followers
11K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy