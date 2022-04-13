Amarillo College nurses offer free blood-level screenings

The wheels on The Wellness Bus are going ’round and ’round as they head to Provo, Ogden and other cities along the Wasatch Front in the coming weeks. The Wellness Bus, a service of the University of Utah office of Wellness and Integrative Health, heads to Provo’s Community Action Services for the first and third Fridays of every month, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The bus will be back at Community Action Services on April 1.

PROVO, UT ・ 24 DAYS AGO