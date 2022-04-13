ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Springs, CA

Mild and breezy conditions continue

By Kelley Moody
KESQ
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA normal, seasonable daytime high temperature for this time of year in Palm Springs is 86°. We remain 5-10° below normal for Wednesday, as we continue to enjoy cooler air brought in by winds earlier this week. Plenty of sunshine overhead throughout your...

kesq.com

Comments / 0

Related
WGNtv.com

7-Day Forecast: Chilly and breezy conditions for next few days

Today: Blustery & mostly cloudy with AM flurries. Unseasonably chilly with high temps about 15 degrees below seasonal norms. NW 15-25, G30 mph. Air quality in the Good category for Chicagoland. High: 36. Tonight: Gradual clearing & colder. NW 10-20 mph. Low: 21 in the city, upper teens away from...
ENVIRONMENT
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Windy conditions continue, rain and snow returns

Fire weather is top of mind today with Fire Warnings in effect for the entire state. Moisture from last week’s system was a drop in the bucket and did little to curb our deepening drought and heightened fire concerns for the official start of spring. Strong dry, warm and gusty winds will enable any grassfire to spread quickly into Sunday evening.
WICHITA, KS
WDBJ7.com

Cold, windy conditions continue through the weekend

An upper level system along with a series of fronts brought waves of snow and rain showers to our area Saturday. We should see any rain/snow chance taper off tonight as the system moves east. BRING IN THE PLANTS: Highs will mainly read in the upper 40s to low 50s...
VINTON, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Palm Springs, CA
KLTV

Friday’s Weather: Breezy conditions and plenty of sunshine

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Our Friday is starting off on a breezy note as westerly winds are already blowing around 10 to 20 mph, and some wind gusts will reach upwards of 35 mph so hold onto your hats! Temperatures will range from the upper 40s and 50s this morning now that we are behind the weak cold front. Highs today will trend a bit warmer than yesterday but will still remain comfy in the middle 60s. This weekend is shaping up to be a lovely one, with highs in the lower to middle 70s and nothing but sunshine! We continue to monitor Monday for another strong storm system that looks to bring widespread heavy rains as well as the potential for widespread severe storms, so out of caution we have issued a First Alert Weather Day from Monday afternoon into the morning hours of Tuesday. Please remain weather alert and continue to monitor for more information on Monday’s severe set up. Some rain could persist into the first half of Tuesday but looks to dry out by the late afternoon. Another weak cold front will move through late Tuesday and that will knock temperatures back down into the middle 60s for Wednesday and Thursday of next week.
EAST TEXAS, PA
NBC Connecticut

Mild Conditions on Tap for Friday Afternoon

Scattered rain showers early Friday morning brought around a half inch of rain to much of the state. Skies will continue to clear as we head into Friday afternoon with temperatures expected to rise into the upper 50s and low 60s. The mild conditions will continue into Friday evening with...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Temperature
KELOLAND TV

Drought conditions continue to impact area producers

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– Drought conditions across much of the state have yet to improve. Central South Dakota farmers and ranchers Lyle Perman and Charles Todd, say conditions on their operations remain extremely dry. 2021 was a dry one for many producers across the region. A lack of rain...
AGRICULTURE
KELOLAND TV

Drought conditions continue across KELOLAND

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Drought conditions continue to hold steady across KELOLAND. With spring now officially underway, the need for appreciable moisture will continue to grow. While KELOLAND did see at least some moisture earlier this week, it was generally east of I-29…which does nothing to help the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
WSAV-TV

Rainy weather continues Thursday, then dry conditions return

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Throughout Thursday, Storm Team 3 has been tracking pockets of light to moderate rain across the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry. Rainy conditions will continue well into the evening. On and off through Thursday afternoon, heavy rain will be developing. At this point, we expect the...
SAVANNAH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Turnto10.com

Sunny, mild, and breezy for the first full day of Spring

CRANSTON, R.I. (WJAR) — The sun is back out as we start the first full day of spring and temperatures continue to trend above average. CHIME IN: Send us your weather pictures and videos. Temperatures started ranging from the upper 30 to the mid-40s and will reach the mid...
CRANSTON, RI
News On 6

Temperature Rebound Begins As Windy Conditions Continue

A sunny, cool day underway for Thursday. Look for highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Winds will ramp up again Thursday afternoon for a bit. Gusts could reach 25 mph out of the northwest. On Thursday night, lows will drop into the mid and upper 30s. For Friday,...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC4 Columbus

Chilly holiday weekend, freeze warning tonight

A soggy, chilly start to the weekend has improved, as skies gradually clear through the afternoon behind a cold front. Temperatures will hover in the low to mid-50s with a chilly northwesterly wind. Skies will clear overnight as high pressure builds in, with light winds. A Freeze Warning is in effect for early Easter Sunday. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
KESQ

TRAFFIC ALERT: Indian Canyon Dr, Gene Autry Trail closed

N Indian Canyon Drive has been closed for the second time in just a few hours, the city of Palm Springs announced on social media. The roadway is shut down from Sunrise Parkway to Garnet Avenue due to sand buildup and high wind. No word on when the road could...
PALM SPRINGS, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy