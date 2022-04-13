ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Power outages continue for many in Portland metro area

By Hailey Dunn
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 3 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For a third day, many people across the Portland metro area are without power early Wednesday morning.

Portland General Electric reported more than 1,000 people were in the dark in the early morning. As of 5:40 a.m., that number has dropped to 708 customers with large clusters of outages near the Southwest Hills and near the Fred Meyer on Barbur Boulevard.

Armed robbery in Troutdale becomes pursuit in NE Portland

Both Pacific Power and Clark Public Utilities are reporting less than a handful of outages in the metro area.

