Power outages continue for many in Portland metro area

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For a third day, many people across the Portland metro area are without power early Wednesday morning.

Portland General Electric reported more than 1,000 people were in the dark in the early morning. As of 5:40 a.m., that number has dropped to 708 customers with large clusters of outages near the Southwest Hills and near the Fred Meyer on Barbur Boulevard.

Both Pacific Power and Clark Public Utilities are reporting less than a handful of outages in the metro area.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.