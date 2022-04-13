ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

All the upcoming San Antonio apartment, hotels under development

By Steven Santana
 3 days ago
Broadway is the site of two luxury apartments on this list.  (Encore Enterprises)

On the tail end of a 2021 surge in commercial real estate transactions , San Antonio is growing and it has numerous residential and hospitality developments to show for it. A few multifamily developments have already opened , but there are plenty more on the way.

From a complete luxury remodel of the Marriott Plaza hotel, to a towering residential project from the people behind Frost Tower, MySA is telling you which projects you should watch. Here are all the projects so far.

Elmira Street apartments

From this angle you can see where the elevated pool will sit.  (Broadway SA Investors GP LLC)

Luxury apartments just keep popping up around the Pearl. The 263-unit, high-end Elmira Street apartments are being built by Silver Ventures, the development group behind the Pearl.

The apartments will have ground level restaurant and coffee shop space with a pool above on the roof of the coffee shop. It's not clear when it will be completed, but updated designs were approved in November 2021 , clearing the way for construction, which hasn't started.

Broadway East apartments

The apartment complex project near Pearl can now move forward.  (Encore Enterprises)

Broadway is amid some serious changes, especially within the past year . The Broadway East apartments, which are part of a larger 20-acre, $560 million development , will have 386 units near E Grayson Street and N Alamo Street.

Construction has already begun and the project was approved for $7 million from the Midtown Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone over eight years in August 2021.

Aztec Theatre hotel

Renderings of proposed renovations to the Aztec Theatre in downtown San Antonio. (Courtesy of Overland Partners)

This one is a unique project that everyone should keep an eye on. The group behind the Aztec Theatre has new plans for the remaining upper floors of the historic entertainment venue.

The lobby? Unlike traditional hotels, guests will find this lobby on the roof.

Continental Hotel apartments

Weston Urban has revealed plans for its 15-story downtower.  (Courtesy of BKV Group)

Weston Urban, the developer behind San Antonio's now iconic Frost Tower, is pushing into residential developments, increasing luxury housing downtown.

They have their sights set on the old Continental Hotel building Laredo and Commerce streets. The development calls for 258 residential units starting with an "amenity" room on the sixth floor that leads to a sky terrace and pool over a neighboring parking garage building.

The project received design approval in July 2021.

The Otis Hotel San Antonio, Autograph Collection

The courtyard will feature swanky outdoor lounges next to the guest bungalows.  (Courtesy of White Lodging)

That's a long name, but it belongs to a series of luxury high-end hotels with one recently built in Austin .

White Lodging will renovate the old Marriott Plaza hotel near Hemisfair bungalow suites, a resort-style pool, and a new restaurant and bar featuring "cross-cultural cuisine."

305 Soledad apartments

San Antonio developer Weston Urban plans to build a 32-story tower at 305 Soledad St. (Illustration courtesy of Weston Urban)

The next stage of Weston Urban's residential push comes in the form of a skyline-altering, 32-story tower at 305 Soledad.

The 305 Soledad apartments will have 351 market-rate apartments and 7,000 square feet of ground floor space for retail and a parking garage. The designs were approved in December 2021 .

Katherine Court apartments

These designs included in public agenda documents show the luxury apartments will only have 27 units that are separated into four buildings connected by breezeways. Katherine Court residents have been opposed to original designs for months. (CREO Architecture)

This development is on a slightly smaller scale in Alamo Heights. They were also highly contested. But now these apartments have cleared a hurdle when the designs were approved earlier this month .

The project, however, will only have 35 modern, high-end units on Katherine Courts.

Koehler House

The Koehler house was built in 1901. (Staff file photo)

Weston Urban is back again. This time they have purchased the 121-year-old Koehler House at 310 West Ashby Place for $2.03 million in the Alamo Colleges District.

The property will be used for hotel, restaurant, and entertainment space.

The Josephine

A rendering of The Josephine apartments. (Courtesy of the Lynd Co.)

These affordable, luxury 261-unit apartments on Josephine Street and Euclid Avenue are geared toward families who make 60% and 80% of the local average median income.

Developers Lynd Co. took out a hefty $53 million loan to begin work on the project in January.

Marriott San Antonio Airport Hotel

This one just opened, but Marriott has renovated this old hotel to offer a more high-end stay for guests. (Courtesy of Marriott )

The Bricton Group and The Gettys Group Companies led a top-to-bottom renovation of an old hotel by the San Antonio International Airport, turning it into the high-end Marriott San Antonio Airport Hotel. It now includes an outdoor patio terrace for meetings and events, elevated lounge for Marriott Bonvoy members and a signature bar called AGAVE 210.

The 367-room hotel located at 77 NE Loop 410 just started accepting guests on Thursday, April 14.

