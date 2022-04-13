Where to watch the Spurs, Pelicans play-in game

DALLAS, TEXAS - APRIL 10: Assistant Coach Becky Hammon (2nd-L) of the San Antonio Spurs talks to (L-R) Jakob Poeltl #25, Keldon Johnson #3, Josh Richardson #7 and Joe Wieskamp #15 during a timeout in the second half against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on April 10, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images) (Tim Heitman, Stringer / Getty Images)

On Wednesday, April 13, San Antonio Spurs fans will gather to watch the team's NBA play-in game against the New Orleans Pelicans. The fate of the play-ins will determine whether or not the Silver and Black make it to the playoffs.

Currently in 10th place, the Spurs must defeat the Pelicans to play either the 7th place Minnesota Timberwolves or the 8th place Los Angeles Clippers in the ensuing game. If the Spurs lose either of the play-in games, their time on the court this season is over. The team has not qualified for the playoffs since 2019. The stakes are high.

Luckily, there are several places across town hosting watch parties where you can show your support for your hometown team while they're battling it out in the Big Easy. Game time is 8:30 p.m.

The St. Mary's Strip haunt is hosting a watch party Wednesday evening and giving away limited edition Spurs branded shirts while supplies last. The T-shits, a classic black with the silver logo, is the envy of any diehard Spurs fan that spends their weekends crawling the strip. Find it next to the Paper Tiger at 2410 N St Mary's St #3736.

The massive adult playground and UTSA-area social spot Chicken n' Pickle is hosting the official Spurs watch party this Wednesday. The Spurs Coyote, as well as the Spurs Hype Squad, will be making cameos at the event, while DJ Quake keeps the party going throughout the game. Free drink tickets will be offered on site while supplies last. Find it at 5215 UTSA Boulevard.

The Bandera Road bar is hosting a watch party for all Spurs fans ready to root for the team. Find it at 7530 Bandera Road Suite 138.

Downtown mainstay Tony's Siesta will be gathering fans of the Silver and Black for a Wednesday watch party. Fans who show up sporting either a Tony's Siesta Fiesta shirt or a Tony's Siesta and Topo Chico Fiesta medal will receive one complimentary menu item. Find it at 206 Brooklyn Ave.

