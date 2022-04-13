Grammy winner Julieta Venegas, Moxy coming to San Antonio's Tech Port Arena

The Grammy winning Spanish will grace San Antonio with an intimate performance at the Alamo City's newest live entertainment venue. (Courtesy of ASM Global)

Tech Port Arena keeps adding to its lineup of talented, nostalgia-driven acts with the addition of Grammy Award-winning Spanish singer Julieta Venegas and cult rock icons Moxy and Legs Diamond. Venegas, who sung her way into the Spanish music scene in the late 90s, and won a Grammy for her album Limón y Sal,, is going to perform at the Tech Port Arena on October 14, according to a news release.

She recently released her eighth studio album Mismo Amor and is promoting the album with an intimate performance with fans, featuring hits such as "De mis Pasos," "Lento," and "Premier Dia." Tickets for her show will go on sale Friday, April 15.

Earl Johnson (left) and Nick Walsh of Moxy will headline an old-school hard rock concert in September. (Courtesy Daraious Billimoria)

Returning home to San Antonio is American rock band Moxy, which blew up in the Alamo City and where it still has a cult following. The bands fame is credited to Joe "The Godfather" Anthony and Lou Roney who often spun Moxy's records on KISS-FM.

Moxy will be joined on stage by another classic rock band that also has a local following, Legs Diamond. Both will be headlining the Tierra Sagrada Rock Fest on September 24 at the Tech Port Arena. They will be joined by supporting acts Lita Ford, Jack Russell's Great White, Kingdom Come, and Jessikill.

The Tech Port Arena is one of many new San Antonio entertainment venues that will open in May with a throwback to peak 90s alternative rock — Smashing Pumpkins .

