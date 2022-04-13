ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protestor glues hand to court during NBA game

By Kiah Armstrong
 3 days ago

(ABC4) – A woman made her way onto the Minnesota Timberwolves’ home court Tuesday night and attempted to glue her hand to the floor — to protest Timberwolves owner Glen Taylor’s factory egg farm.

The woman, Alicia Santurio, walked onto the court during the second quarter of the game and tried to glue herself to the floor under the basket, a press release from grassroots animal rights network Direct Action Everywhere (DxE) said.

Her shirt displayed the message, “GLEN TAYLOR ROASTS ANIMALS ALIVE.”

Courtesy: Matt Johnson

Photos erupted on social media shortly after the incident showing Santurio being escorted off of the court by security, leaving a glue stain behind on the court.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter pleads for forgiveness over offensive tweet

In a statement to ABC4, a spokesperson from DxE said, “Unfortunately, the superglue didn’t stick well enough to the floor, and Alicia was ripped off the floor by security.”

The protest was allegedly an attempt to bring awareness to a ‘mass killing’ that DxE claims happened at an Iowa farm owned by Taylor.

“There’s no symbolic thing going on, more of a means to create enough of a disturbance that will be notable and people will talk about in creating buzz,” said DxE press coordinator Matt Johnson.

Santurio was escorted out of the arena with a scrape to her hand, Johnson tells ABC4.

Santurio was issued the following trespass notice:

Courtesy: Matt Johnson

The Timberwolves issued a statement Tuesday night on Twitter regarding the incident saying:

“A fan disruption occurred during the second quarter of tonight’s game. We are in touch with Target Center Security to address the incident.”

Santurio was quickly given the nickname “GlueGirl” on social media following the incident.

On April 6, another activist, Carla Cabral, with DxE glued her left hand to a table, disrupting a hearing of the Assembly Agriculture Committee in Sacramento.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Frank Vogel Reportedly Knew The Los Angeles Lakers Wouldn't Have A Smooth Season When He Saw Anthony Davis And Russell Westbrook Play Together In Preseason

The conversations surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers towards the end of the regular season have subsided, with the postseason getting underway in earnest during this week. However, one eye remains on what is transpiring in Los Angeles as the Lakers try to figure out where exactly things went so wrong for them so they can get around to fixing them.
NFL Pro Bowl Quarterback Reportedly Won't Play in 2022 Without New Contract

One NFL quarterback is ready to not play this season if he doesn't get a new contract. According to the NFL Network (per CBS Sports), the Arizona Cardinals have yet to make a long-term contract offer to Kyler Murray despite Murray's agent all but demanding a new deal earlier this offseason. Murray's team has reportedly rescinded its own contract proposal, and the former No. 1 overall pick is not expected to play for the Cardinals this fall without a new deal.
Veteran NFL Linebacker Announces Retirement At 27

After spending a few years in the NFL, linebacker Kylie Fitts has decided to hang up his cleats. On Friday, he announced his retirement in a lengthy Instagram post. Unfortunately, the reason Fitts is walking away from the game is because he has suffered too many concussions. Fitts' recent concussion...
NFL world reacts to Colts big signing

The Indianapolis Colts one of the most talented rosters in the NFL — have added another big name. Cornerback Stephon Gilmore, who earned NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors in 2019, is reportedly heading to Indianapolis. ESPN's Josina Anderson reported the news while Adam Schefter reported the terms....
