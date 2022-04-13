ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOP pollster says Republicans are mocking 'child' Trump

By The Hill via Nexstar Media Wire, Monique Beals
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 3 days ago

( The Hill ) – Prominent GOP pollster Frank Luntz said in a recent interview that Republicans in private are mocking former President Trump and they are “tired of going back and rehashing the 2020 election.”

Luntz said he was not surprised by comments made by New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) that gained attention from the Gridiron Club’s annual dinner.

“He’s f—— crazy,” Sununu said of Trump earlier this month at the annual event, known for its roasts of politicians and other figures.

“I don’t think he’s so crazy that you could put him in a mental institution,” he added. “But I think if he were in one, he ain’t getting out.”

Luntz said that while the comments were made at a roast, many members of the Republican party feel the same way.

“I don’t know a single Republican who was surprised by what Sununu said. He said what they were thinking,” Luntz said to The Daily Beast . “They won’t say it [in public], but behind his back, they think he’s a child. They’re laughing at him.”

“That’s what made it significant,” he added, referring to Sununu’s comments.

Luntz added, “Trump isn’t the same man he was a year ago.”

“Even many Republicans are tired of going back and rehashing the 2020 election. Everybody else has moved on and in Washington everyone believes he lost the election,” the pollster said.

After Sununu’s comments at the dinner gained attention, he emphasized that his remarks were a joke .

“It’s all a joke. Look, I don’t think he’s crazy. It’s all a joke,” Sununu said.

“It’s all in fun, it’s all a joke, and anyone who’s trying to make this to be more than it is either seriously doesn’t understand what the Gridiron dinner is all about or just has to, you know, like I said, lighten up a little bit, get a sense of humor,” he added.

President Biden even appeared at the popular event via a video message.

“I get the sense even if I’m not at the dinner, I’m going to be on the menu,” the president said.

Sununu late last year announced that he would run for a fourth term as governor , despite pressure from the GOP to run for Senate.

“I’d rather push myself 120 miles an hour delivering wins for New Hampshire than to slow down, end up on Capitol Hill debating partisan politics without results. That’s why I am going to run for a fourth term,” Sununu said, speaking from Concord, N.H.

