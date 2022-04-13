Schools cancel, delay classes after Tuesday storm

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A few East Texas school districts have decided to cancel or delay classes following yet another round of severe weather Tuesday night.

Most of the schools listed below have canceled due to a lack of power on their campuses. This list will be updated as more schools are added.

Check back for updates.

Alto ISD: CANCELED Wednesday

CANCELED Wednesday Bullard ISD: DELAYED by two hours on Wednesday

DELAYED by two hours on Wednesday Central Heights ISD : CANCELED Wednesday

: CANCELED Wednesday Douglass ISD: CANCELED until Monday, April 18

CANCELED until Monday, April 18 Elysian Fields ISD: DELAYED by two hours on Wednesday

DELAYED by two hours on Wednesday La Poynor ISD: DELAYED by two hours on Wednesday

DELAYED by two hours on Wednesday Rusk ISD: CANCELED Wednesday

CANCELED Wednesday Tyler Junior College: DELAYED until noon on Wednesday

DELAYED until noon on Wednesday Union Grove ISD: CANCELED on Wednesday

