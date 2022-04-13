ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schools cancel, delay classes after Tuesday storm

By Patrick Cunningham
KETK / FOX51 News
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A few East Texas school districts have decided to cancel or delay classes following yet another round of severe weather Tuesday night.

‘We were very, very blessed’: Tyler family takes shelter before tree comes down on home

Most of the schools listed below have canceled due to a lack of power on their campuses. This list will be updated as more schools are added.

  • Alto ISD: CANCELED Wednesday
  • Bullard ISD: DELAYED by two hours on Wednesday
  • Central Heights ISD : CANCELED Wednesday
  • Douglass ISD: CANCELED until Monday, April 18
  • Elysian Fields ISD: DELAYED by two hours on Wednesday
  • La Poynor ISD: DELAYED by two hours on Wednesday
  • Rusk ISD: CANCELED Wednesday
  • Tyler Junior College: DELAYED until noon on Wednesday
  • Union Grove ISD: CANCELED on Wednesday
More than 63,000 East Texans without power due to severe storms

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.

