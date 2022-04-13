Schools cancel, delay classes after Tuesday storm
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A few East Texas school districts have decided to cancel or delay classes following yet another round of severe weather Tuesday night.‘We were very, very blessed’: Tyler family takes shelter before tree comes down on home
Most of the schools listed below have canceled due to a lack of power on their campuses. This list will be updated as more schools are added.
Check back for updates.
- Alto ISD: CANCELED Wednesday
- Bullard ISD: DELAYED by two hours on Wednesday
- Central Heights ISD : CANCELED Wednesday
- Douglass ISD: CANCELED until Monday, April 18
- Elysian Fields ISD: DELAYED by two hours on Wednesday
- La Poynor ISD: DELAYED by two hours on Wednesday
- Rusk ISD: CANCELED Wednesday
- Tyler Junior College: DELAYED until noon on Wednesday
- Union Grove ISD: CANCELED on Wednesday
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.
Comments / 0