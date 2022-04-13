ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Orlando student saves pregnant co-worker hours after CPR training in school

By FOX 35 News Staff, Randi Hildreth
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleORLANDO, Fla. - A Central Florida student is a hero after saving a co-worker at his after school job just hours after learning CPR. Daniel Navarro said he wasn't sure he'd ever use the training he learned at Lake Buena Vista High School in Orlando. But when his pregnant co-worker was...

