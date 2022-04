The national average for a gallon of gas is $4.08, but in New York it is a bit higher at $4.20, trending down about one cent per day, according to AAA.

Gasbuddy.com shows the cheapest gas in the borough can be found at the Conoco on McGuiness Boulevard for $3.78 a gallon.

Over at the Bolla on Meeker Avenue, you can fill up for $3.79 a gallon.