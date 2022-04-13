ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CA

California woman admits she faked 2016 kidnapping

By By DON THOMPSON Associated Press
 3 days ago

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California woman is admitting that she faked her own kidnapping more than five years ago.

The search for 39-year-old Sherri Papini of Redding set off a three-week search until she resurfaced on Thanksgiving Day in 2016.

But federal prosecutors alleged in early March that she actually was staying with a former boyfriend nearly 600 miles away in Southern California.

They said she injured herself to back up her false statements.

Her attorney, William Portanova, confirmed that she signed a plea agreement Tuesday.

A spokesperson for federal prosecutors couldn’t confirm the plea deal until something is on the public record.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLBK | KAMC | EverythingLubbock.com.

