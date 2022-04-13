California woman admits she faked 2016 kidnapping
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A Northern California woman is admitting that she faked her own kidnapping more than five years ago.
The search for 39-year-old Sherri Papini of Redding set off a three-week search until she resurfaced on Thanksgiving Day in 2016.
But federal prosecutors alleged in early March that she actually was staying with a former boyfriend nearly 600 miles away in Southern California.
They said she injured herself to back up her false statements.
Her attorney, William Portanova, confirmed that she signed a plea agreement Tuesday.
Her attorney, William Portanova, confirmed that she signed a plea agreement Tuesday.
A spokesperson for federal prosecutors couldn't confirm the plea deal until something is on the public record.
