ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaver County, PA

Beaver County D.A. Lozier Addressed Ambridge Citizens Concerns About License Plate Reader Cameras

beavercountyradio.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStory by Sandy Giordano, Beaver County Radio News Correspondent. (Ambridge, Pa.) Beaver County District Attorney David J. Lozier addressed Ambridge council and residents about license plate readers that will...

beavercountyradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Pa. city removes ‘Easter’ from holiday materials, citing complaints

UPDATE: We’re calling it an ‘Easter’ egg hunt, mayor of Pa. city says, citing attorney consultation. The word “Easter” has been removed from Easton’s promotional materials for Saturday’s rescheduled egg hunting holiday events at Nevin Park and Cottingham Stadium, following a complaint from a College Hill resident about the word’s religious associations, Mayor Sal Panto Jr. said during Wednesday night’s city council meeting.
EASTON, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beaver County, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Beaver, PA
City
Ambridge, PA
Ambridge, PA
Government
County
Beaver County, PA
WTRF

Sheriff: Beware of this scam in Ohio County

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ohio County Sheriff Tom Howard is asking residents to be vigilant when answering the phone. He says a person is calling people and identifying himself as Sgt. Matt Taylor of the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office from the civil or another division. The man asks for people to send money and/or call him back.
OHIO COUNTY, WV
News Channel 34

Gov. Wolf pushes plan to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf is pushing his proposed PA Opportunity Plan that would use American Rescue Plan dollars to send direct payments to Pennsylvania residents. The $1.7 bi;;opm PA Opportunity Plan would assist families with child care, job training, broadband, transportation, and afterschool programs The proposal would use $500 million in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

Deer are jumping to their death from an overpass in Pennsylvania

Over two dozen deer have jumped and died over an overpass according to KDKA. The overpass in question is in Elk County near Allegheny National Forest. Residents have told news outlets that have reached out to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to install nets or a barrier to stop the deaths from occurring. Residents in […]
ELK COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David J
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman Trampled By Cows In Beaver County

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman was flown to the hospital after she was trampled by cows in Beaver County. The woman was injured Monday in Raccoon Township near the municipal building on Route 18. KDKA-TV is waiting for an update on her condition and will update the story with more information as it comes in.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Governor Wolf’s $2,000 plan could put money in the pockets of Pennsylvanians

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A proposed plan could send thousands of dollars to Pennsylvania residents. Unfortunately, not everybody will receive a state stimulus check like we saw from the federal government. Governor Tom Wolf is looking to spend some cash before it’s sent back to Washington. Harrisburg is sitting on $1.7 billion from the […]
SCRANTON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#License Plate#Homicides#Plate Reader#Beaver County Radio News#Ambridge Council
WBRE

Gov. Wolf highlights federal assistance for Pennsylvania families

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Governor Tom Wolf visited the Poconos to discuss his plans to financially support families struggling from COVID and inflation. Governor Wolf called on PA’s general assembly to pass legislation that would put $2,000 in the pockets of Pennsylvanians. “Right now, Pennsylvanians are hurting. I mean we just came through two […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

17 Port Authority Employees Fired Over COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Seventeen unvaccinated Port Authority workers have been fired while over 100 are still off the job pending their disciplinary hearings. The COVID-19 vaccine mandate created a shortage of drivers and led to delays and cancelations, but 100 employees have since returned to work, a Port Authority spokesperson said. The Port Authority said 127 employees have disciplinary hearings pending and are off with pay. Nine workers have retired. About 500 unvaccinated employees were taken off the job when the mandate went into effect last month. At the time, the Port Authority said about 80% of its 2,700 employees had gotten the shot. The union representing Port Authority workers went to court to stop the mandate, but a judge sided with the agency.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTOV 9

License plate fee increased by Wintersville Council

WINTERSVILLE, Ohio — Wintersville Council decided at its meeting Thursday to move forward and increase the license plate fee for the village from $5 to $20 - a fee that will impact all drivers. "They had a finance committee meeting, council did before our regular meeting, and it has...
WINTERSVILLE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WLWT 5

Police use crime cameras to scan license plates in Greater Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — A growing number of Greater Cincinnati police departments are adding automatic license plate reading cameras to their toolbox. Hamilton Township police announced this week that 20 ALPR cameras are going up around the community, intended to alert police of stolen vehicles and wanted persons when they cross into the township.
CINCINNATI, OH
KTUL

ACLU raises privacy concerns about crime reduction cameras coming to Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The two largest law enforcement agencies in Tulsa County are giving a crime-fighting tool a year-long test run. This week, both the Tulsa Police Department and Tulsa County Sheriff's Office announced they will be installing Flock Safety's license plate readers in high crime areas. In...
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy