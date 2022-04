The Brooklyn Nets are preparing to face the Boston Celtics in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs. Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving form a pretty formidable scoring duo, but so do Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum. Which team boasts the better duo is certainly a point of contention among the rival fanbases. The Celtics have their own advantage in the form of All-NBA Defender Marcus Smart. But what if the Nets could return one of their own Defensive Player of the Year candidates? What if Ben Simmons could really return at some point in the series?

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 HOUR AGO