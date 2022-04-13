ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Beyond the time warp

By Isa Giallorenzo
CHICAGO READER
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFashion often has a nostalgic quality. It seems keen on repeating itself every 20 years or so. Right now, for example, we are somehow back at the early aughts. Nothing against it—after all, there’s always a way of making anything work, and it can be fun to bring back certain styles....

CHICAGO READER

As Earthen Sea, Jacob Long makes dub-damaged bangers for dystopian dance floors

Jacob Long has been knee-deep in the DIY punk underground over the past two decades, spending time in a couple of beloved bands. In the early aughts, Long doled out a batshit-crazy mess of postpunk and free jazz with his pals in the way-too-short-lived Dischord Records outfit Black Eyes before jetting from D.C. to San Francisco to make a dubby racket in Mi Ami. Not too long after the dissolution of those groups, Long reinvented himself as Earthen Sea, a one-man project whose revelatory melding of dub, techno, ambient, and electronic music feels like it could set off mind-altering episodes. In recent years, Long has been prolific as Earthen Sea, churning out a small mountain of full-lengths and singles (check out his ever-ballooning Bandcamp page), and his output on Chicago’s Kranky label is next-level stuff. His craftsman’s affinity for heady, low-key soundscapes has produced epic slabs of hypnotic beauty, such as the feather-light beat-driven techno grooves of 2017’s An Act of Love and the atmospheric abstractions of 2019’s Grass and Trees. He explores similar vibes on his arresting new third album for Kranky, Ghost Poems. Pieced together in Long’s New York City home studio while he was holed up during the first lockdown, its ten trippy experiments ooze an airy mix of turbulence and claustrophobia. The album could be thought of as a soundtrack to the pandemic; these clattering tunes feel perfect for blaring out of earbuds while you walk through desolate streets. Long’s knob twiddling, synth splatter, and found recordings have an unsettling quality, but the sonic vistas created by his tones and patterns seemingly float in from above like little miracles that ease the mind. Long also aces spaced-out hooks and dance-inducing rhythms, and these meditations melt into each other effortlessly. Woozy, pulsating tracks such as “Slate Horizon,” “Deep Sky,” and “Stolen Time” feel like alien transmissions from some other galaxy. Ghost Poems is a glorious escape, its rich textural weirdness and otherworldly drones offering fans total immersion within seconds of pressing play.
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

A warhorse, reconsidered

Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II’s 1951 musical The King and I, based on Margaret Landon’s novel, Anna and the King of Siam, is one of the warhorses of musical theater. The original run was three years (1,246 performances), and it has been revived with a mind-numbing regularity since, produced seemingly by every professional and amateur theater at one time or another. And why wouldn’t it? It contains almost nothing a middlebrow, middle-class, white, heterosexual audience could object to—no sex, no overt political messages, and it features a squirming gaggle of kids running around the stage.
OAKBROOK TERRACE, IL
CHICAGO READER

Chicago experimental dance trio Purelink draw ecstasy from echoes on Puredub

As the trio Purelink, Chicago producers Millia Rage, Kindtree, and Concave Reflection explore the seams joining ambient music and dance. The tracks on Purelink’s 2021 Bliss/Swivel EP float like their rhythms are on the edge of dissolving (“Maintain the Bliss”) or transform the hyperactive sounds of drum ‘n’ bass into ghostly apparitions (“Head on a Swivel”); the EP’s tantalizingly unpredictable texture and tone made it one of my favorite releases of that year. I’m just as enamored with their debut full-length, Puredub (Lillerne Tapes). Purelink savor the slow tapering of echoes, and on “Rest Thru” they map gated, skeletal drum loops onto hazy synths in a bejeweled, hypnotizing matrix. In Purelink’s hands, “ambient” means more than a pleasant, ignorable audio wallpaper—they inject it with drama and energy without disrupting its serenity, encouraging people to dance as well as to relax. On “Spirit & Sport,” the sounds of chiming bells and gently rattling chains flutter in and out of the mix, enhancing the song’s tranquil mood—they’re one of many ways Purelink can, well, maintain the bliss.
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

Sound is the star of Memoria

Recently something happened to me that I hadn’t experienced in a while—I heard the sound of a telephone ringing outside my window. It sounded just as it did when I’d experienced this before, when I was younger and landlines were more common. It’s always a telephone ringing but muffled, like it’s coming from inside a home or car. A perfectly normal sound, yet trying to describe it, the uncanniness of only occasionally hearing it and in places where it seems unlikely one would be able to hear another person’s phone ringing, is surprisingly difficult, no less because I’m never sure whether what I’m hearing can be done so by others as well.
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

Experimental Sound Studio unveils an archive devoted to beloved saxophonist Fred Anderson

On March 22, 2022—what would’ve been Fred Anderson’s 93rd birthday—Experimental Sound Studio and its Creative Audio Archive announced the acquisition of a collection devoted to the beloved Chicago saxophonist, venue owner, scene anchor, and mentor. The CAA describes itself as “formed for the historical preservation of recordings, print, and visual ephemera related to avant-garde and exploratory sound and music,” and its materials also include the archives of performance space Link’s Hall, audio and visual work from Sun Ra and El Saturn Records, and the massive trove of live recordings made by Malachi Ritscher before his suicide in 2006.
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

Bunnies, Rollins, and poetry

Looking for some action? We can’t promise that, but we do think you’ll have a great time at the following events! Reader, read on. Barbara Burdick opened Cuddle Bunny in Lakeview (2901 N. Clark) in June of 2020, inspired by the animal cafes of Japan. At the shop, visitors can enjoy hanging out with domesticated rabbits while attending activities like yoga, Pilates, and crafting events. Cuddle Bunny also offers boarding care for rabbits and a small retail space that offers supplies for at-home rabbit care. Between the pandemic and the challenges that any business faces in its first few years, Burdick hasn’t had the ability to expand the business, but she’s now hoping for community support to start doing bunny grooming—something that no other pet groomer in town specifically offers. Cuddle Bunny applied for a microloan through Kiva (which distributes loans that have community member’s financial backing) and they’re hosting a Loan Party tonight to explain the process to their patrons. Stop by at 7 PM tonight to enjoy free munchies, see the bunnies, and chip in (advance registration requested). And if you’re looking for a family activity on Sunday, the Easter Bunny will be visiting the shop: see their website for details. (SCJ)
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

Beau O’Reilly keeps the folk cabaret alive

The email Paul Finkelman received last month from Beau O’Reilly read simply, “Can your car fit a piano? . . . Please advise.”. The answer was obviously no. Finkelman owned a small hatchback—and besides, there was no way a piano would make it up the narrow stairs at Jimmy Beans Coffee, where he works as manager. O’Reilly has recently transformed the cozy second-floor room above that Logan Square storefront coffee roaster into a weekend cabaret. It’s quickly become a home for folk singers and other left-of-center performers orphaned by the dwindling number of venues that cater to intimate listening—in recent years, for instance, No Exit and the Heartland Cafe both shuttered after decades-long runs.
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

A Den of comedy

The last few months have been busy ones with theaters announcing new venues: if all goes well, American Blues, Steep, Northlight, and TimeLine will all be producing in their new homes sometime in the next couple of years. But the long COVID shutdown of 2020-21 also took away some venues...
CHICAGO, IL
CHICAGO READER

Del Hale, aka DJ Miss Twink USA of Rumors and Legion of Doom

To friends and family, they’re Del Hale, a 23-year-old Chicago native finishing their English degree at East-West University. But in the electronic-music community, they’re Miss Twink USA, a dandy bimbo bringing viciously fun party poetry to the DJ booth. Since starting out in the DIY rave scene six years ago, Hale has been playing music to express themselves and find community. Now they’re regularly packing clubs locally and out of state.
CHICAGO, IL
Footwear News

Angela Bassett Brings the Glam in Peplum Jacket, Leather Leggings and Stiletto Sandals at ‘American Buffalo’ Opening Night

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Angela Bassett was effortlessly chic while attending the Broadway opening of “American Buffalo” at Square Theatre in New York City on Thursday night. The Emmy Award-winning actress looked luxe white jacket. The outerwear had a deep V-neckline and ruffled details near the lapels. Other standout features included a series of buttons near the cuffs and the peplum hem. She teamed her top with sleek leather leggings. To add more glam to her look, the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CHICAGO READER

The drama of addiction

There are currently two plays running in Chicago that talk about self-medicating, addiction, and how one’s actions impact those around them. One involves working-class people, a snapshot of reality for many across the country, and the other a figure in popular culture, a wealthy man whose lived experience is far from the reality for most. As we return, cautiously, to the water of live theater after so many months away living through a global crisis, the ways in which we engage with theater is forever changed.
CHICAGO, IL

