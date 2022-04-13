Route 33 Closed Due to Cut Gas Line

Wolfe Middle School in Center Line was evacuated Wednesday morning due to the smell of gas being detected in the building. Center Line Public Safety officials said the odor was emitting from a rusted pipe connected to a heating unit on the roof of the building. The heating unit is on the west end of the building, which is located on McKinley Road near Lorraine Avenue and 11 Mile Road, and the smell of gas was present only in that part of the building.

