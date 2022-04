The story doesn't lead on cable news networks, and the agency let it out pretty quietly, but the data supports what many experts online have been saying for months. Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that it was "correcting" their COVID deaths numbers, and removing tens-of-thousands of deaths from their totals. Including removing over 24% of all COVID deaths among children they had previously reported.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 26 DAYS AGO