Dieterich, IL

Lady Maroons Pick Up Win Over Dieterich

 3 days ago

(Robinson) – The RHS Lady Maroons put up twelve runs in the fourth inning to...

The Daily Sentinel

Lady Eagles rally past Meigs, 7-6

TUPPERS PLAINS, Ohio — It’s never over until it’s over. Junior Sydney Reynolds delivered 2-RBI double with one out in the bottom of the seventh inning, allowing the Eastern softball team to cap a 4-run rally and claim a 7-6 victory over visiting Meigs on Thursday night in a non-conference matchup at Don Jackson Field.
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
Lebanon-Express

Prep roundup: Lebanon baseball edges South Salem

Lebanon High had four players with multiple hits Tuesday in a 15-13 nonleague baseball home win against South Salem. Bryant Starr was 3 for 5 with a double and two RBIs, Zach Lyon 3 for 4 with two RBIs, Ryan Rivers 2 for 2 with four RBIs and Sam Thompson 2 for 2 with two RBIs.
LEBANON, OR

