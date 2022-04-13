Lady Maroons Pick Up Win Over Dieterich

Lebanon High had four players with multiple hits Tuesday in a 15-13 nonleague baseball home win against South Salem. Bryant Starr was 3 for 5 with a double and two RBIs, Zach Lyon 3 for 4 with two RBIs, Ryan Rivers 2 for 2 with four RBIs and Sam Thompson 2 for 2 with two RBIs.

LEBANON, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO