Brooklyn, NY

Search continues for person of interest in Brooklyn subway station

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least 29 people were hurt in Tuesay's shooting at...

PIX11

Man shot on Brooklyn subway platform

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A man was shot in the torso during a dispute on a Brooklyn subway station platform on Sunday afternoon, police said. The 29-year-old victim was shot while on the Manhattan-bound C train platform at the Shepherd Avenue Station around 3:40 p.m., officials said. He was taken to a hospital […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man slapped woman several times inside Manhattan subway station: NYPD

MANHATTAN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man slapped a woman multiple times Monday, eventually taking off with her phone, police said. The 26-year-old victim was on an escalator leading to the Bowling Green station when the man approached her. He then slapped her multiple times before removing her cellphone and fleeing toward the No. 5 train […]
MANHATTAN, NY
KESQ

Teen attacked by group inside subway station

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) — A group of about seven men are wanted for attacking a teenager in a train station in Brooklyn. The NYPD released surveillance video showing the group repeatedly punching the 14-year-old boy. It happened on Monday, March 14 at 3:57 a.m. on the mezzanine...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

‘Chose not to take a life’: DaBaby ‘shoots intruder’ at his North Carolina home

Rapper DaBaby has appeared to confirm that he shot a man allegedly intruding at his property in North Carolina. On Friday 15 April, the controversial artist shared a clip of a line from the 2002 crime drama Paid in Full, in which character Rico (played by rapper Cam’ron’) says: “N***as get shot every day, B. You’ll be aight, n***a. You tough right?”DaBaby captioned the post: “Chose not to take a n***a life the other day and it felt great. Buddy ain’t deserve to go, I step righteously. Heal up & live my boy! Just don’t bring ya ass back.”Earlier,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NY1

'Hopeful' digital signs installed at 6 Bronx subway stations

At the busy intersection of Grand Concourse and Kingsbridge Road in the Bronx, at the B and D train station, a simple, yet strong message on a colorful digital sign reads: "Hopeful." "This is a commitment I feel to people of the Bronx and Manhattan and all the boroughs who...
BRONX, NY
WREG

Man dead after being stabbed multiple times in Orange Mound

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after police say he was stabbed multiple times Saturday afternoon. The stabbing happened in the 700 block of Hamilton Street in the Orange Mound neighborhood. One person has been detained. This is an ongoing investigation. Cal (901)-528-CASH if you have any information on this incident.
MEMPHIS, TN

