Apple and Citigroup, two of America’s biggest firms, have pledged that their health insurance policies will cover abortions and help women living in states that have effectively banned the procedure to travel if they require it.The investment bank, which has more than 200,000 employees worldwide with 65,000 in the US alone, said in a regulatory filing that it would cover the travel expenses of US staff seeking abortions.Meanwhile, technology giant Apple confirmed to US news website Axios that it would cover the cost of abortions for workers, as well as travel fees if needed.The two companies are the latest in...

BUSINESS ・ 27 DAYS AGO