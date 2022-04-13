ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Dahlin helps Sabres beat Maple Leafs 5-2

By The Associated Press
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z0c1L_0f7pONhC00

TORONTO (AP) — Rasmus Dahlin and Rasmus Asplund each had a goal and an assist, helping the Buffalo Sabres beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2.

Tage Thompson, Kyle Okposo and Jeff Skinner also scored for Buffalo.

Craig Anderson made 23 saves as the Sabres won the season series 3-1-0 and became the only team to defeat the Leafs three times in 2021-22.

Timothy Liljegren and Alexander Kerfoot scored for Toronto. Sabres defenseman Owen Power — the No. 1 pick at the 2021 draft — made his NHL debut after signing an entry-level contract last week.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Skinner
Person
Timothy Liljegren
Person
Rasmus Dahlin
Person
Tage Thompson
Person
Alexander Kerfoot
Person
Rasmus Asplund
Person
Kyle Okposo
News 8 WROC

5 shot, 1 dead in shooting in Syracuse

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Five people were shot, leaving one person dead, after a shooting in the Armory Square neighborhood of Syracuse early Saturday morning. Syracuse police told NewsChannel 9 it was just after midnight when officers in the area heard several gunshots and responded to the 300 block of South Clinton Street. When officers […]
SYRACUSE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ap#The Toronto Maple Leafs#Rochesterfirst
News 8 WROC

Newark company one of 52 in-state approved to grow cannabis

NEWARK, N.Y. (WROC) – Governor Kathy Hochul announced Thursday the Cannabis Control Board approved 52 adult-use cannabis cultivator licenses across the state. These are the first ones granted in New York, with some right here in our region. Honest Pharm Co in Wayne County is one of the places now starting to grow and get […]
NEWARK, NY
News 8 WROC

RPD: Two shot on N Plymouth Avenue

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) – The Rochester Police Department says two people were shot late Friday evening on N Plymouth Avenue near Church Street. Upon their arrival, officers say they located a 36-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman who had been shot. According to the RPD, the victims were shot in their lower bodies and they […]
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Toronto Maple Leafs
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
News 8 WROC

Do you need a second booster shot? An epidemiologist scoured the latest research and has some answers

After reviewing the mounting body of research on how the immune system shifts over time following each dose, it is clear that another booster for vulnerable populations has meaningful benefit with very little risk.The FDA’s authorization provides the option of a second booster shot for vulnerable populations, but the agency stopped short of making it a broad recommendation.
HEALTH
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

12K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy