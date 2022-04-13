Dahlin helps Sabres beat Maple Leafs 5-2
TORONTO (AP) — Rasmus Dahlin and Rasmus Asplund each had a goal and an assist, helping the Buffalo Sabres beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2.
Tage Thompson, Kyle Okposo and Jeff Skinner also scored for Buffalo.
Craig Anderson made 23 saves as the Sabres won the season series 3-1-0 and became the only team to defeat the Leafs three times in 2021-22.
Timothy Liljegren and Alexander Kerfoot scored for Toronto. Sabres defenseman Owen Power — the No. 1 pick at the 2021 draft — made his NHL debut after signing an entry-level contract last week.
