ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Midfielder Robbie Willmott doubtful for Newport’s clash with Crawley

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TU2On_0f7pOHOq00

Midfielder Robbie Willmott could be a doubt for Newport’s Sky Bet League Two clash against Crawley at Rodney Parade on Friday.

Willmott limped off during a 1-0 victory over Swindon last weekend that put County back in the play-off places.

Jake Cain impressed off the bench on his return after a rib injury and appears a likely starter, while centre-back Josh Pask is available again after recovering from a hamstring injury.

League Two top-scorer Dom Telford, meanwhile, could be recalled after his impressive substitute’s role in the Swindon game.

Crawley will aim to take strong home form with them to Wales, as they target a first league away win for two months.

Kwesi Appiah’s goal clinched a 1-0 win victory over Barrow last time out, which gave them a third successive triumph on home soil after seeing off Rochdale and Swindon.

Crawley’s last success on the road was at Harrogate in early February, while Newport have only won one of their last four home games.

Crawley boss John Yems is hopeful of an improving situation on the injury front, and there could be a start for Joel Lynch, who made his return as a second-half substitute against Barrow.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Crawley end losing run to dent Swindon’s play-off bid

Tom Nichols and substitute Isaac Hutchinson struck late goals to end Crawley’s run of three straight defeats with a 3-1 home win over play-off hopefuls Swindon. Josh Davison cancelled out Kwesi Appiah’s opener for Crawley shortly after the break, but Swindon’s play-off hopes were dented when Nichols and Hutchinson both found the net to silence 1,000 travelling fans.
SOCCER
newschain

Timothee Dieng a doubt for Exeter’s clash with Stevenage

Timothee Dieng is touch-and-go for Exeter this weekend as they welcome Stevenage to St James Park for their Sky Bet League Two fixture. Dieng was forced off late on in last Saturday’s 2-0 win at Oldham because of a hamstring complaint, which sidelined him for the goalless draw at Port Vale in midweek, and he is once again a doubt.
SOCCER
newschain

Graeme Lee praises Hartlepool’s resilience following comeback win at Newport

Hartlepool manager Graeme Lee praised the resilience of his side after they bounced back from a midweek League Two defeat to Bradford to beat Newport 3-2 at Rodney Parade. Omar Bogle’s own goal gave the hosts an early lead before Jamie Sterry and Luke Molyneux fired the visitors ahead. Robert Street equalised only for Neill Byrne to seal all three points for the visitors.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kwesi Appiah
Person
Dom Telford
Person
Josh Pask
Person
Robbie Willmott
Person
Joel Lynch
Person
Jake Cain
newschain

Salford could welcome back injured trio against Barrow

Salford boss Gary Bowyer could welcome back three players for Monday’s clash against Barrow. Ash Eastham, Josh Morris and Conor McAleny all returned to training this week and will be hoping to make an appearance. The trio were not named in the matchday squad for Friday’s 1-0 defeat at...
SPORTS
newschain

Alfie McCalmont could feature for Morecambe against Portsmouth

Alfie McCalmont is pushing for a start as take on Portsmouth. The on-loan Leeds midfielder was named in the squad against Charlton on Good Friday for the first time since his last outing on March 15, but was an unused substitute in their 3-2 win at the Valley. Midfielder Shane...
SOCCER
newschain

Rotherham beat Ipswich to boost promotion hopes after three successive defeats

Rotherham got their bid to win automatic promotion from League One back on track after scoring late to beat Ipswich 1-0 and end a run of three successive defeats . Top scorer Michael Smith struck with 12 minutes remaining as the Millers, whose losing run had seen them replaced in the top two by Wigan and MK Dons, claimed a valuable victory.Rotherham had not managed to find the back of the net since beating Lincoln a month ago but they pushed for an early opener and Wes Harding was denied from close range.Ipswich, looking to boost their own fading play-off push after a run of one win in their previous four games, missed a glaring chance to take the lead when Wes Burns crossed perfectly for an unmarked James Norwood who sliced wide.The home side came out much refreshed from the break and nearly went ahead when Rarmani Edmonds-Green’s ball was almost touched in by Jamie Lindsay.Ipswich responded and defender Luke Woolfenden led a counter-attack himself and almost carved out the opener when his cross fell to Burns whose effort was tipped over by Viktor Johansson.Smith was then denied by Christian Walton after rising highest from Dan Barlaser’s corner as both sides continue to push for the breakthrough.And it eventually arrived in the 78th minute when a long ball eventually fell kindly to Smith who curled in his 19th league goal of the campaign to seal the the three points.
SOCCER
newschain

Blackburn without suspended Tayo Edun for Stoke clash

Play-off hopefuls Blackburn have lost Tayo Edun to suspension for Stoke’s visit to Ewood Park. Midfielder Edun was sent off during Friday’s 2-1 Sky Bet Championship defeat at Peterborough, his first appearance since the end of January. Bradley Johnson is set to come into the starting line-up for...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newport#Sky Bet League Two#Swindon
newschain

David Worrall could miss out for Port Vale in clash with Bristol Rovers

Interim Port Vale boss Andy Crosby could be without midfielder David Worrall against Bristol Rovers after he missed the 1-0 win at Hartlepool following an injury suffered in the victory against Oldham. Defender Chris Hussey made his second appearance from the bench against Pools following a back injury and will...
SPORTS
newschain

QPR boss Mark Warburton hoping for more of the same against Derby

QPR boss Mark Warburton will hope for more of the same as he sends his players into Sky Bet Championship battle with lowly Derby on Monday. Rangers ended a run of five successive defeats with a hard-fought 2-2 draw at promotion-chasing Huddersfield on Friday, and need victories if they are to force their way into the play-off places.
SOCCER
newschain

Neil Harris monitoring Gillingham duo ahead of Fleetwood clash

Gillingham boss Neil Harris will check on a couple of players ahead of the Sky Bet League One match against fellow relegation battlers Fleetwood on Easter Monday. Midfielders Olly Lee and Ben Reeves both had to come off after picking up minor knocks during the second half of the 2-2 draw at Cheltenham on Good Friday.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Reading hopeful Lucas Joao will be fit to face Swansea

Boss Paul Ince hopes to have striker Lucas Joao available for Monday’s Sky Bet Championship showdown with Swansea. Joao was taken off as a precaution during Friday’s priceless 2-1 win at Sheffield United complaining of a tight hamstring after scoring the opening goal, but Ince is confident his only match-fit frontman will be available.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

It feels massive – Paul Warne hails Rotherham side after morale-boosting win

Rotherham manager Paul Warne said his side put in the morale-boosting performance they needed after claiming a vital 1-0 win over Ipswich. The Millers’ grip on an automatic promotion spot has slipped on the back of three straight losses and just one win in their previous seven games, but Michael Smith’s late winner against Town reignited their push for an immediate return to the Championship.
SOCCER
newschain

Jon Brady has a dilemma ahead of Northampton’s visit of Harrogate

Northampton boss Jon Brady must decide whether to stick with a winning line-up or freshen things up when the promotion hopefuls host injury-plagued Harrogate on Monday. Shaun McWilliams and Ali Koiki both played the full 90 minutes of Good Friday’s 2-0 victory at Oldham after proving their fitness following respective knee and hamstring injuries and Brady will need to weigh up if they can manage two games in four days.
SPORTS
newschain

Sutton could have Will Randall back for Newport clash

Will Randall could return to the Sutton side for their crucial showdown with play-off rivals Newport. The midfielder has missed the last two matches against Leyton Orient and Mansfield through injury but has returned to training. Fellow midfielder Jon Barden is also back in training following recent fitness issues and...
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
129K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy