ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Are Metaverse Casinos a Good Investment?

By Kristi Waterworth
Motley Fool
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMetaverse casinos have proved they can make serious money in a short period of time. They do this by both fostering community and providing gaming opportunities for players. Real estate investors can still get in while this business model is starting to blossom. You’re reading a free article with...

www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Related
Aspen Daily News

Small: Buying real estate in the metaverse: Next big investment opportunity?

For the past two years, resort real estate markets like Aspen-Snowmass have experienced unprecedented demand for real estate as people around the country sought refuge from the effects of the COVID pandemic. At the same time, technologies like Zoom have made working remotely outside a traditional office more acceptable and productive. Resort areas like Aspen-Snowmass that offer an outdoor quality of life and world-class recreational opportunities have been popular destinations. If you’re interested in real estate investing, there’s a new world that’s on the verge of exploding, driven by many of these factors that evolved from the pandemic. It’s called the metaverse and it’s already being embraced by large tech companies like Microsoft, Disney, Apple and Facebook, which recently changed its name to Meta.
ASPEN, CO
Motley Fool

How Bad Is This News for Moderna?

Moderna shares have dropped since the start of the year -- even as profit and revenue soar. The company’s pipeline is strong and includes significant late-stage candidates. But one bit of data may have caused some disappointment recently. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from...
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Casino#Metaverse#Atari Games#Investment#Poker#Motley Fool#Ifga
Motley Fool

Warren Buffett Says Real Estate Is a Lousy Investment: Why He's Wrong

Warren Buffett is among the most successful investors of our time. While he isn't a fan of buying real estate, it pays to consider it nonetheless. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
REAL ESTATE
Motley Fool

2 Top Cryptocurrencies to Buy and Hold for Decades

Ethereum's planned upgrades could revolutionize blockchain technology. Avalanche's unique coin-burning mechanism could help supercharge investor returns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Cut You a Check Each Month

Rebounding consumerism is forcing retailers to restore their pre-pandemic levels of accessible inventory. There's a tier of mid-sized companies that aren't investable except through certain sorts of funds. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Gambling
Motley Fool

4 Ways to Grow $100,000 Into $1 Million for Retirement Savings

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. There are a few big milestones when saving...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Motley Fool

Here's an Absolutely Brilliant Way to Earn Passive Income

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Passive income can mean different things to different...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Motley Fool

Should You Invest in Crypto? Here's What Mark Cuban Thinks

Crypto investments can make sense, but with limitations. Cryptocurrency is a riskier investment than most others. Billionaire Mark Cuban believes it may deserve a place in your portfolio. Cuban says to treat cryptocurrency as a “flyer” and compares it to other things like art. Deciding where to invest...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Here's How the Stock Market Could Turn $150,000 Into $500,000

The stock market is one of the simplest ways to grow your wealth over time. Remaining consistent will help ease volatility and grow your portfolio. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Biotech Stocks That Could Help Make You a Fortune

The first company already is generating billions of dollars and recently started pivotal trials for two potential blockbusters. The second company is set to maintain leadership in its billion-dollar market until at least the late 2030s. The third company is working on game-changing vaccine candidates. You’re reading a free article...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Motley Fool

3 Stocks You Can Confidently Buy After a Market Downturn

Buying market-leading companies at cheap prices is a smart idea. Both Chipotle and Domino’s Pizza have jumped head-first into the digital space, and they are succeeding. Waste Management is a leader in an industry that will be around for years, if not decades. You’re reading a free article with...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Questions Procter & Gamble Will Answer for Investors on Wednesday

Market share might be stressed as consumers turn away from premium brands. P&G might update its outlook to reflect the latest demand and inflation trends. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

How This Company Just Mined 1,134 Bitcoins in March

This is more than the total that Marathon Digital and Riot Blockchain mined combined. The company has a massive fleet of 80,000 miners producing a hash rate of 8.3 exahashes per second. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become...
MARKETS
Motley Fool

5 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years

High-quality companies can deliver solid returns if you let them work long enough. Look in the consumer goods industry to find some of these proven winners. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

Why Shares of Bilibili Are Rising Today

China's National Press and Publication Administration granted 45 publishing licenses for video games created by Chinese companies. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
VIDEO GAMES
Motley Fool

Should Tesla Shareholders Worry About Musk's Involvement With Twitter?

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In this podcast, Motley Fool analysts Tim Beyers...
BUSINESS
Motley Fool

3 Reasons Invitation Homes Is Inflation-Resistant

Growth in single-family home prices has far surpassed inflation. Invitation Homes owns and rents over 80,000 single-family homes across the Sunbelt. Operating with annual leases, the REIT can hedge inflation with rent increases. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy