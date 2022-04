You have spent the entire week buried in work, yet your to-do list seems to be getting longer. Despite constantly working, you never seem to accomplish what you set out to do. Most of it comes down to those subtle, everyday habits that zap your energy and productivity without realizing it. In this digital era, many of those habits are related to the small devices glued to your hands. Here are some bad smartphone habits you should know about:

CELL PHONES ・ 4 DAYS AGO