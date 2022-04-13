ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Competency Hearing Will Determine Next Step For Woman Accused Of Green Bay Murder

By Learfield Staff Writer
seehafernews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA competency hearing scheduled for today will determine what comes next for a woman accused of a...

www.seehafernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man accused of killing pregnant Rockford woman and 3 kids to represent himself in court

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Eric Jackson, 38, has opted to represent himself in court after being accused of killing 27-year-old Keandra Austin and her three children in 2016. Jackson has pleaded not guilty to the charges of first-degree murder. First Assistant Winnebago County State’s Attorney Ken LaRue said that “everyone has a right to represent […]
ROCKFORD, IL
KESQ News Channel 3

La Quinta woman accused of killing relative charged with murder, cruelty to elder

An arraignment hearing is set today for a La Quinta woman suspected of killing an 85-year-old relative. Charges were filed against Sally Martha Webster, 59, after she was arrested Friday in connection with the death of Rosemary Webster, according to Sgt. Ed Baeza of the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. Sally Webster Deputies received a report The post La Quinta woman accused of killing relative charged with murder, cruelty to elder appeared first on KESQ.
LA QUINTA, CA
The Baltimore Sun

Cumberland man accused of three murders in Howard and Allegany counties found not competent to stand trial

The man accused of three homicides last September in Howard and Allegany counties was found incompetent to stand trial by an Allegany County Circuit Court judge this week, court records reflect. Allegany County Circuit Judge Michael O. Twigg signed an order Wednesday afternoon indicating Jeffrey Allen Burnham, 47, was incompetent to stand trial due to a mental disorder and committed him to the ...
CUMBERLAND, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
AM 1390 KRFO

Security Camera Captures Gun Battle at Minnesota Shopping Center

Brooklyn Park, MN - The Brooklyn Park Police Department has released an incredible photo from a video that captured a gun battle outside a shopping center Friday afternoon. Very little information has been released at this time. The suburban Minneapolis law enforcement agency did report that officers responded to reports of shots fired at the Shingle Creek Crossings retail center just before 1:40 PM. Brooklyn Park police indicated they received reports from multiple callers that three suspects were involved and left in a black Jeep Grand Cherokee.
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Schabusiness
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Shooting spree on Milwaukee's south side; 24-year-old man charged

MILWAUKEE - A 24-year-old Milwaukee man is charged with three counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety in connection with a shooting spree that happened on the city's south side. The accused is Giovanni Fields. According to the criminal complaint, Milwaukee police officers responded late on Feb. 21 to a report...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

Jury convicts McHenry man of providing fentanyl-laced heroin that caused his sister’s death

A McHenry man was convicted of drug-induced homicide on Wednesday for providing heroin laced with fentanyl to his sister, causing her overdose death. Christopher Crimaldi, 45, of the 1900 block of North Orleans Street in McHenry, was charged with 13 counts of drug-induced homicide and three counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.
MCHENRY, IL
CBS Minnesota

MPD: 150+ Shots Fired, But No Injuries, At Large Gathering In South Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say more than 150 shots were fired at a massive gathering in south Minneapolis Sunday morning, but no one appears to have been injured. The Minneapolis Police Department said officers from all five precincts responded just after 4 a.m. to the 2500 block of 24th Avenue South in the Seward neighborhood. Police said there was “a large gathering of hundreds of vehicles and people at the scene” and that “shots rang out several times.” In all, police said more than 150 rounds were fired in a two-block radius in 10 minutes. The police department is investigating.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

‘Chose not to take a life’: DaBaby ‘shoots intruder’ at his North Carolina home

Rapper DaBaby has appeared to confirm that he shot a man allegedly intruding at his property in North Carolina. On Friday 15 April, the controversial artist shared a clip of a line from the 2002 crime drama Paid in Full, in which character Rico (played by rapper Cam’ron’) says: “N***as get shot every day, B. You’ll be aight, n***a. You tough right?”DaBaby captioned the post: “Chose not to take a n***a life the other day and it felt great. Buddy ain’t deserve to go, I step righteously. Heal up & live my boy! Just don’t bring ya ass back.”Earlier,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee gas station homicide; victim ID'd, suspect arrested

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that happened at a gas station on the corner of Greenfield and Muskego around 5:30 a.m. Thursday, March 17. Police say, during a fight, the suspect fired shots, subsequently striking the victim. The victim, a 28-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained life-threatening injuries and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
NBC Chicago

Couple Seriously Hurt in Northern Wisconsin Home Explosion

Authorities say two people were injured in a home explosion Niagara, located on the Michigan border in northern Marinette County. WLUC-TV reports that the blast was reported shortly before 9 a.m. Sunday and was heard by people several miles away. A couple in their 50s was inside the season residence...
NIAGARA, WI
Magnolia State Live

Two charged with capital murder in attack of couple who reportedly caught men breaking into their Mississippi house

Two Mississippi men have been charged with capital murder after an attack in a Scott County house left one person dead, another person seriously injured. Matthew Deon Hickman, 22, of Louisville, and Jacari J. Broom, 22, of Lake, have been charged with capital murder and aggravated assault in connection with a Feb. 17 attack at a Sparkville Road house, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
SCOTT COUNTY, MS
insideedition.com

After 30 Years, Teen Girl Identified After Her Body Was Dumped Next to Indiana Interstate: "She Was Not Trash"

After 30 very long years, the body of 17-year-old girl dumped on the side of Interstate 65 in Indiana finally has a name. Margaret Ann Sniegowski Jr. was the youngest of eight siblings and disappeared in 1992 from her Ohio home. Genetic testing over several years resulted in the identification of her remains, authorities announced this week.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy