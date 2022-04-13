ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK sanctions Russian separatists in breakaway regions

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain said on Wednesday it had imposed new sanctions on 206 individuals in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, including 178 who it said were involved in propping up Russian-backed breakaway regions of Ukraine.

The Foreign Office said individuals sanctioned include Alexander Ananchenko and Sergey Kozlov, which it described as self-styled Prime Minister and Chair of Government of the so-called Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics.

Further family members of Russian oligarchs were also targeted, including Pavel Ezubov, cousin of Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska, and Nigina Zairova, executive assistant to businessman Mikhail Fridman.

Maria Lavrova, the wife of Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, is subject to a travel ban and asset freeze.

“In the wake of horrific rocket attacks on civilians in Eastern Ukraine, we are today sanctioning those who prop up the illegal breakaway regions and are complicit in atrocities against the Ukrainian people,” Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said.

“We will continue to target all those who aid and abet Putin’s war.”

The government will also move ahead with legislation this week to ban the import of iron and steel products as well as the export of quantum technologies, advanced materials and luxury goods.

