CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday advised investors to pick up stock of Hershey for their portfolios. "Hershey's the most consistent growth stock in a group where safety's first, and you know what they say, safety never takes a vacation. I would buy some here, then wait to buy more if the stock gets hit the next time we have an inflation scare," the "Mad Money" host said.

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO