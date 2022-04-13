ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Early-morning fire causes estimated $125,000 damage to house northeast of Topeka

By Phil Anderson
WIBW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - An early-morning house fire on Wednesday caused by the careless discarding of smoking materials resulted in an estimated $125,000 in damage to a three-level home just northeast of Topeka, authorities said. The blaze was reported at 6:21 a.m. at a residence at 4428 N.E. Meriden...

www.wibw.com

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Family asking for help after mom, son die in crash

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KSNW) — A family is asking for help after two family members died in a car crash earlier this month. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), just before 3 p.m. on Monday, March 14, 42-year-old Cornella Jasper was driving a 2005 Dodge Stratus eastbound on S 32nd St in Manhattan. In the […]
MANHATTAN, KS
KSN News

12-year-old Kansas driver goes airborne, flips car

COLBY, Kan. (KSNT) – A 12-year-old boy and two passengers have only minor injuries following a crash in Thomas County. The crash happened at 8:05 p.m. on Country Club Drive, just north of Veterans Memorial Drive. The 12-year-old boy was driving a 2010 Hyundai Elantra when, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol, the vehicle accelerated […]
KSN News

Wichita man dies from forklift accident near downtown Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 32-year-old Wichita man who was involved in a forklift accident near downtown Wichita has died. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), shortly before 9:30 a.m. on March 31, officers responded to a call of a workplace accident in the 500 block of S. St. Francis St. Officers located Brian […]
WICHITA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Meriden, KS
Topeka, KS
Accidents
Local
Kansas Accidents
City
Home, KS
Topeka, KS
Crime & Safety
City
Topeka, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
WIBW

Two arrested after search warrants reveal meth in Topeka home

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two women were arrested on Friday after drug-related search warrants were served in Topeka. The Topeka Police Department says on Friday, March 18, members of the Narcotics Unit and Shawnee Co. Drug Task Force served two search warrants - one in the 1300 block of NW Van Buren St. and the other in the 300 block of SW 3rd St.
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Fire Department#Keep The Fire#After The Fire#Accident#Wibw
CBS Sacramento

Greyhound Says Bus Found Apparently Abandoned On I-80 Near Donner Lake Was Stuck Due to Tire Chain Issue

DONNER LAKE (CBS13) – A Greyhound bus that appeared abandoned shut down westbound Interstate 80 in the Sierra for a time Thursday evening. California Highway Patrol’s Truckee division posted about the strange find as snow started to blanket the high country. Tagging Greyhound in the post, CHP wrote “want to come pick up your bus that your driver abandoned on I-80 westbound, west of Donner Lake? Just in case anyone was wondering why 80 westbound was shut down in Truckee!” Officers later located the driver, and Greyhound has since released a statement that claims the bus got stuck due to the inclement weather and a tire chain issue. “Due to safety concerns, the passengers and driver were transferred to a passing schedule, returning to the original bus after speaking with highway patrol. Once repaired, the bus was then transferred to Reno,” Greyhound said in a statement. Chain controls remain in effect on I-80 as of Friday morning.    
TRUCKEE, CA
KSN News

Human remains found in north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is investigating after someone found human remains in the 4000 block of East 45th Street North late Saturday. Police and the coroner were in the 4300 block of 45th Street North Sunday. That is just north of Stucky Middle School, between Hillside and Oliver. Police say a […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

2 arrests made in Wichita man’s murder near Haysville

HAYSVILLE. Kan. (KSNW) – The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office said two men were arrested in a murder last month near Haysville. It happened on Feb. 10 in the 200 block of E. 86th St. S. According to the sheriff’s office, they responded to the area after a property owner noticed a man lying next to […]
HAYSVILLE, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WIBW

Loosened lug nuts causing issues in multiple Kansas communities

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KWCH) - Police in Great Bend and Ellis, Kan. are warning drivers about an alarming trend after receiving multiple reports of loosened lug nuts on vehicles. Sean Stoskopf with Cornerstone Automotive in Great Bend says his auto shop has found six vehicles with loosened lug nuts loosened in the last 30 days. In Ellis, two reports were made just this week.
GREAT BEND, KS
FOX 2

Pevely man dead in massive chain-reaction crash

ST. LOUIS-Authorities have released the identities of four people, including a Jefferson County man who died in a major crash on Interstate 57 in Mississippi County Thursday that involved dozens of vehicles and closed highway travel in Southeast Missouri. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says William Ryan, 75, of Pevely, was one of five people […]
PEVELY, MO
KSN News

Body found in south Wichita near railroad track

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A body was found in south Wichita on Tuesday night. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), officers responded shortly before 11:30 p.m. to the call of a possible dead person in the area of S Broadway and E 47th St S. Upon arrival, officers checked the area and located a […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Car race in south Wichita leads to 3 injured in crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — First responders were on the scene of a collision in south Wichita on Monday afternoon. The crash occurred near the intersection of 47th Street South and Palisade Avenue. According to Wichita Police Department Patrol South Lieutenant Michael Linnehan, officers were dispatched to a crash around 4:55 p.m. and found that a […]
WICHITA, KS
US News and World Report

Couple's Death in Topeka Ruled a Murder-Suicide

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A couple who was found dead in their Topeka home died in a murder-suicide, authorities said Tuesday. The bodies of Linda Marie Vidosh-Zempel and John Alfred John Zempel, both 68, were found on Monday evening. Jackson County, Kansas, Sheriff Tim Morse said a woman called...
TOPEKA, KS
KSN News

Deputies find Kansas couple dead after 911 call

JACKSON COUNTY (KSNT) – A Kansas woman and her husband have died in an apparent murder-suicide, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Linda Marie Vidosh-Zempel, 68, called 911 around 6:42 p.m. Monday and told dispatchers her husband, John Alfred Zempel, was dead. She then hung up the phone. When deputies went to the couple’s […]
JACKSON COUNTY, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy