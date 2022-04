With the i3 now out of production, the upcoming i4 will be BMW's least expensive EV starting at $55,400. The German automaker recently teased the new i7 coming to the 2022 New York Auto Show, but it will be an expensive flagship model. What BMW needs is a less expensive, entry-level EV to get buyers in the showrooms. Luckily, just such a car is on the way. BMW just put out an official teaser for the iX1, a small electric crossover based on the the BMW X1.

CARS ・ 28 DAYS AGO