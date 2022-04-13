Catalytic converter thieves strike Park & Ride in Southeast Houston

METRO police say thieves got away with more than a dozen catalytic converters Monday at the Park & Ride lot on Fuqua.

Victims discovered the thefts after their buses dropped them off after work. One said he parked in view of a camera hoping it would be a deterrent.

Photo: Getty Images

METRO Police Chief Vera Bumpers says other Park & Ride lots have also been hit. Her department is investigating, looking at prevention strategies, and increasing patrols in the lots.

While most auto insurance policies will cover much of the replacement cost of stolen catalytic converters, some are in short supply. Repairs can sometimes be delayed for weeks or months.