Public Safety

Person of interest named in subway shooting

WRAL
 3 days ago

www.wral.com

CBS New York

Search on following Brooklyn subway station shooting

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a subway shooting in East New York.Investigators say a 29-year-old man was shot in the chest while waiting on the platform of the Shepherd Avenue station on the A and C lines.The victim was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive.According to police, the victim and suspect knew each other.The gunman is still on the loose.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Mail

Autistic teenager who vanished in California three years ago is found sleeping on the street outside Utah convenience store after cop invited shivering 19-year-old to warm up in car before doing finger scan

An autistic teenager who disappeared from California three years ago has been found more than 740 miles away in Utah. Connerjack Oswalt, 19, was reported missing by his family in Clearlake on September 28, 2019 when he was just 16 years old. Summit County Sheriff's Office received reports of a...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘Chose not to take a life’: DaBaby ‘shoots intruder’ at his North Carolina home

Rapper DaBaby has appeared to confirm that he shot a man allegedly intruding at his property in North Carolina. On Friday 15 April, the controversial artist shared a clip of a line from the 2002 crime drama Paid in Full, in which character Rico (played by rapper Cam’ron’) says: “N***as get shot every day, B. You’ll be aight, n***a. You tough right?”DaBaby captioned the post: “Chose not to take a n***a life the other day and it felt great. Buddy ain’t deserve to go, I step righteously. Heal up & live my boy! Just don’t bring ya ass back.”Earlier,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Magnolia State Live

Two charged with capital murder in attack of couple who reportedly caught men breaking into their Mississippi house

Two Mississippi men have been charged with capital murder after an attack in a Scott County house left one person dead, another person seriously injured. Matthew Deon Hickman, 22, of Louisville, and Jacari J. Broom, 22, of Lake, have been charged with capital murder and aggravated assault in connection with a Feb. 17 attack at a Sparkville Road house, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
SCOTT COUNTY, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man dies after being stabbed in Orange Mound, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a homicide Saturday afternoon. Officers were called sometime in the afternoon on April 16 to a homicide in the 700 block of Hamilton Street. According to police, a man was found unresponsive suffering from multiple stab wounds. Police said...
MEMPHIS, TN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRMG

TPD Financial Crimes Unit in search for person of interest

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Police Department’s [TPD] Financial Crimes Unit is searching for a person of interest in a case involving, Uttering a Forged Instrument. Andre Baul from TPD explains the Uttering a Forged Instrument, could be a number of different crimes. “Writing a bad check, creating...
TULSA, OK
CBS Pittsburgh

1 Person Killed In North Side Shooting

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — One person is dead after a shooting on the North Side Friday afternoon. Officers converged at the intersection of Stokes Way and Shadeland Avenue around 2 p.m. (Photo Credit: NewsChopper 2/KDKA) “Homicide is responding, but they typically respond to any deaths regardless, and they’re just looking for cause. We’re really in the preliminary stages right now,” Amanda Mueller, deputy PIO for Pittsburgh Public Safety, said. The police said this is most likely a suicide situation.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NBC12

Police search for person of interest in Jahnke Road robbery

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police need the public’s help in identifying an individual who is a person of interest in a robbery that occurred last weekend. Police say on March 13, at 5:20 p.m., they responded to the 1000 block of German School Road for the report of an assault.
RICHMOND, VA
FingerLakes1.com

Auburn police seek person of interest in fatal shooting outside Swifty’s Tavern

Auburn police have identified what they say is a person of interest in a fatal shooting outside an Auburn bar on March 15. The Citizen reports police want to speak with 28-year-old Shameek Marie Copes of Auburn in connection with the shooting death of 37-year-old John Wesley Smith III of Syracuse outside Switfy’s Tavern. Copes also goes by the names “Skrizzy,” “Scrappy” or “Sckrap.” Police say she has ties to people in North Carolina, Texas and Atlanta.
AUBURN, NY
The Independent

Officer's camera misses key moment of Patrick Lyoya's death

Body camera footage of Patrick Lyoya’s fatal encounter with a Michigan police officer shows a close-up view of an intense struggle but the video goes dark 42 seconds before the officer shoots the Black man in the head.It’s the latest high-profile case in which body cameras — touted as tools to hold police accountable — have failed, leaving prosecutors and the public to rely on bystander video for a clearer picture of what happened.One expert said vendors could make changes to avoid accidental camera deactivations, though it's not clear that is what happened in Lyoya's case, and some activists said...
LAW ENFORCEMENT

