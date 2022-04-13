ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynnwood, WA

A parent’s worst nightmare: Alleged child molester hired as babysitter

By Kienan Briscoe
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLYNNWOOD, Wash., April 13, 2022 – New reports obtained by the Lynnwood Times show that Evan Root, 21, who was arrested for rape of a child and child molestation February 10, had allegedly groomed his 6-year-old victim for years with toys, candy, and even led the child to believe they were...

